Vanderbilt Planetarium welcomes nationally acclaimed psychic Grace Grella

After surviving three near-death experiences at the age of seven, Grace’s connection with the spirit world began. She has studied metaphysics, psychic and mediumship development, astrology, numerology, and rune stones. Grace is also a certified Reiki master.

She will give audience members “messages from above.” Doors open at 6:30 pm, show begins at 7 pm. Seats are first-come, first-served.

Grace has appeared on national television (MTV, NBC) and on Long island radio (WBAB, WUSB), and has hosted her own live, unscripted, Long Island cable show for more than 25 years.

Tickets: $25 members, $35 non-members, $45 at the door. The evening includes a one-hour show, and one hour of Zodiac forecasting for 2021. Grace will do audience-style readings for entertainment only. Attendance does not guarantee a reading.

Tickets are nonrefundable.

