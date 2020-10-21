Vanderbilt Museum offers science demonstrations for visiting families

Did you know? The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers free earth science and astronomy demonstrations all day for young children each Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Dave Bush, director of the Planetarium, said the demonstrations, which are included in the price of admission, are performed by Vanderbilt educators using science kits.

One demonstration (see photo on right) shows how clouds are created in the atmosphere. A few drops of isopropyl alcohol are placed in a clear soda bottle, and the bottle is pressurized. When the pressure is released, a cloud is formed by condensation. This shows that clouds can form when the atmospheric pressure is low.

“Although the planetarium theater remains closed, we are happy to be able to share these Earth and space science toolkits with families,” he said. “This is yet another opportunity to explore, learn and have fun while visiting the museum.”

For more information, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Photos courtesy of Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum