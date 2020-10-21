Lovely Sprawling Ranch In Setauket!

This 3 bedroom ranch on historic Strong’s Neck has an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, updated baths, formal living and dining rooms, and a laundry/office space. There are hardwood floors throughout, a large 2 car garage and a full unfinished basement offering endless opportunity. The home sits on 1.26 acres of level property, with plenty of room for a pool and tennis court. There are deeded beach rights and boat launch, dues apply. Bayview Beach Association.

$749,900

For more information click here