Vanderbilt Museum offers private magic shows April 2 and 9

Get ready to be amazed!

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will offer private, in-person magic shows on Friday, April 2, and Friday, April 9, featuring the renowned magician Alexander Boyce.

You can reserve a group ticket for up to 12 people, members: $120; non-members $130. Individual shows are 30 minutes long.

The Alexander Boyce Magic Show is an amazing sleight-of-hand and mind-reading event. Boyce has performed on national television, at The Magic Castle in Hollywood, and was recently featured in The New York Times. The Times has called Boyce “sophisticated.” The Philadelphia Inquirer said he is “enchanting.”

The recent New York University graduate also performed in the long-running hit Speakeasy Magick at the McKittrick Hotel in NYC.

Time Out New York called the show, “highly skilled close-up magic that really leaves you gasping with wonder.” Recently, he was one of the first American magicians to be invited to entertain in Cuba since the revolution.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call 631-854-5579 or visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.