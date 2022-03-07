Vanderbilt Museum kicks off Thankful Thursdays series March 10

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will kick off the first of a series of Thankful Thursdays on March 10 at 7 p.m. in the Reichert Planetarium. Funding is generously provided by BAE Systems.

The evenings will feature a family-friendly planetarium show. After the show, astronomy educators will invite visitors to look through telescopes at the night sky – weather permitting.

The featured show on March 10 is Stars: The Powerhouses of the Universe. This intriguing show takes the audience on a journey to the farthest reaches of the galaxy to experience both the awesome beauty and destructive power of stars. Narrated by actor Mark Hamill of Star Wars.

The event is free, but registration is required.