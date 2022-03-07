Town of Smithtown residents can now renew parking permit online

Town of Smithtown residents can now renew or obtain parking permits (vehicle window sticker) from the comfort of home. The permit allows residents to park registered vehicles at Town parks, beaches and public facilities within the township. The Town Clerk’s office, in conjunction with Public Safety, has launched Citizen Connect, an online web portal for residents to request the parking permit, without the hassle of making a trip to Town Hall. To register, log on to www.tocite.net/smithtownny/ portal.

The physical permit is in the form of a sticker, and allows residents access to Smithtown’s parks, beaches and recreation facilities. The new permit is effective from April 1st, 2022 through March 31st, 2024.

“This is just one example of how Smithtown is modernizing services and providing ease of access to its residents every day. Now, community members have the option of registering to get their Town sticker online with a quick five minute process. And anyone who is accustomed to, or prefers to do so in person, can still walk into Town Hall to get their new permit. I commend our Town Clerk, his team and the Department of Public Safety for orchestrating this new and efficient process,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

Registering online for a Smithtown parking permit is a fast and convenient process. Residents simply log on to www.tocite.net/smithtownny/ portal, create an account, input the required information, and upload an image of the vehicle’s registration.

Note: Residents should confirm that vehicle registration is current and issued to a Town of Smithtown address, or additional proof of residency will be required to be uploaded. Once the online submittal is completed, and the request for a parking permit is approved by the Town Clerk’s office, residents will be sent the new 2022-2024 parking permit through the mail. The parking permit should be placed on the OUTSIDE of the driver’s side passenger window.

“We have been working with Citizen Connect for months to create an easy, accessible web portal for our residents to use to request their resident parking permit. We listened to our residents’ concerns and have changed the design of the permit. The new permit will now adhere to the outside of the vehicle’s window to avoid any contact with the interior for those who have tinted windows. Also, our town is no longer listed on the permit, so it keeps the place of residency private. We are excited for these changes and for the new permit to go in effect,” added Town Clerk Vincent Puleo.

How to Register Online for the Town of Smithtown’s Resident Parking Permit:

For the first time in Smithtown history, resident parking permits can now be requested online. Below are the steps on how to register to Citizen Connect to request the permit.

Visit Online https://www.tocite.net/ smithtownny/portal – Type the URL into your address bar or scan the QR code to access the website. Create an account – Click “Login” located at the upper right hand corner of the screen. The sign-in page will open. Click “Create Account” underneath where it says “New to Citizen Connect?” Fill in the required fields (name, email, & password). Activate your account by confirming the email – Once you’ve created an account, you must check your inbox for an “Email Confirmation.” Click the link in the email to activate your account. Add vehicle and address information – After your account is activated and you’re logged in to Citizen Connect, click “View Permits” and then click the “Register” button. Fill in the information under the field “Address 1.” Then click “Add Vehicle to Permit” and fill in your vehicle’s information listed on its registration. Upload your vehicle registration – Take a photo of your vehicle registration, and upload it to the website for proof of residency and to be in accordance with the law. Register for permit – Once all of the required information has been submitted, at the bottom, read the disclaimer and click the box next to it. Click “Register For Permit.” Check the Mail – After you have successfully registered and the Town Clerk’s office approves your request, your resident parking permit will be sent to you via mail.

DID YOU KNOW: The Town Clerk’s office is often considered the record keeper of the Town. It is the office responsible for recording vital records, and the distribution of various permits and licenses. Located inside of Smithtown Town Hall, the Town Clerk’s office is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9:00AM-5:00PM (4:00PM in July and August). For more information and updates about the Town Clerk’s office and services, follow on Facebook and Instagram: @SmithtownTownClerksOffice.