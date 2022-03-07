Greenlawn nursery school donates pajamas to children in need

Humpty Dumpty Nursery School of Greenlawn recently took part in their 14th annual Pajama Program a not for profit organization that provides pajamas for children in need in the United States and around the world. All the children took part and collected over 75 pairs of pajamas. This truly was a valuable experience as the children learned the importance of helping others. The children all attended a pajama party celebrating their accomplishments. Pictures from left with the children are Miss Ginnie, Miss Carmel, Miss Melissa, Miss Jean and Miss Barbara .