Vanderbilt Movie Night

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its movie night series with a screening of “The Greatest Showman” (rated PG), the story of legendary circus promoter P.T. Barnum, starring Hugh Jackman tonight and Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.

Admission for those who sit in their cars is $40 per carload, $34 for members. Bring lawn chairs and sit outside: admission is $30 per carload, $24 for members. Feel free to bring a blanket and arrive at 7 p.m. to picnic on the lawn. Snacks and ice cream will be available for purchase. Tickets for this fundraising event are available online only at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Questions? Call 854-5579.