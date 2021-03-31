Urban Air Lake Grove owners Dave Wolmetz and Keith Handler (holding scissors) held a ribbon cutting to mark the official reopening of their business — one year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — on March 26. The celebration was attended by local, county and state officials and local chamber members.

The 48,000 sq. ft indoor adventure park, located at 3147 Middle Country Road in Lake Grove, was closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened briefly in fall 2020 after providing sufficient demonstration that it could operate safely but was ordered closed again five weeks later. A lawsuit filed in February 2021 forced the State of New York to allow Family Entertainment Centers across the state, including Urban Air, to open again under COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I was happy to attend the grand reopening of Urban Air Adventure Park at 3147 Middle Country Road in Lake Grove. For too long indoor entertainment facilities, like Urban Air, were ignored in the Governor’s reopening plan despite proving they could operate safely. I was proud to stand with my colleagues in government today and congratulate Urban Air on their reopening and wish them the best of luck with their business,” said Councilman LaValle.

“[It was] great to join Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove for a grand re-opening! Amusements are opening back up in time for summer!” added Assemblyman Smith.

Pictured from left, Brendan Chamberlain representing Leg. Nick Caracappa; Greater Middle Country Chamber President Lenore Paprocky; Leg. Leslie Kennedy; Councilman Kevin LaValle; Assemblyman Doug Smith; Carrie and Dave Wolmetz; Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy; Keith Handler; NYS Senator Mario Mattera; Lake Grove Mayor Robert Scottaline; and Barbara Franco, Executive Director of the Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce.

The park will operate at 25 percent capacity, with an e-commerce ticketing system managing two-hour timed entry for all guests. Tickets are purchased online in advance. To encourage social distancing, tickets will be offered for purchase at the door on a capacity only basis. Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information, call 631-861-4125.