Unleash your inner treasure hunter at the TVHS Community Wide Yard Sale!
Looking to unleash the treasures gathering dust in your attic? Dive into the excitement of the Three Village Historical Society Annual Community Wide Yard & Antiques Sale! Get ready for a day of epic bargains and community vibes as the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society are transformed into a bustling marketplace.
Join the Society on Saturday, May 18th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 93 N. Country Road in East Setauket, where the Three Village community will come alive with sellers offering everything from vintage gems to household treasures.
Grab a spot to showcase your goods – whether it’s that quirky lamp you’ve been meaning to part with or a collection of antique knick-knacks. Each 10 x 10 space is up for grabs at just $35 for TVHS members or $50 for non-members.
But wait, there’s more! As a vendor, you’re the star of the show, responsible for your own setup, sales, and cleanup. It’s your chance to shine and make some extra cash while clearing out your clutter. Ready to join the fun? Reserve your spot now at https://www.tvhs.org/yardsale and let the treasure hunt begin!