Two teenage siblings from Coram injured in hit-and-run

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pair of 13-year-old siblings, one critically, on Oct. 12.

Tyler Philips and Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road, when Philips was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling westbound at 7:25 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene westbound on Granny Road.

Philips, of Coram, was transported in an ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. His sister, who is also from Coram, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non- life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.