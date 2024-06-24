Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in North Bellport

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two

pedestrians in North Bellport on June 24. A vehicle struck two pedestrians in the parking lot of Eastern Suffolk BOCES, located 350 Martha Ave., at approximately 8:35 a.m. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

One of the pedestrians, Jawan Harrison, 31, of Coram, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of serious physical injuries. The second pedestrian, Natalie Williams, 41, of Ronkonkoma, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both are employees of Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.