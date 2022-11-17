Two men arrested for allegedly burglarizing Shirley elementary school

Suffolk County Police have arrested two men for burglarizing a Shirley elementary school in September.

Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September 26 during which they stole food and drew racist graffiti on cabinets and a classroom whiteboard. Following community tips and an investigation by Hate Crimes Unit detectives, Aydan Dellysse-Fox, 19 of Shirley and Salvatore Davis, 19, of Mastic Beach were arrested for the burglary.

“One of the most valuable tools the Suffolk County Police Department utilizes is its outreach to the community through Crime Stoppers,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said. “Following the issuance of a Crime Stoppers Alert on this case, an arrest was made within days due to helpful information called into the anonymous hotline. In addition to thanking residents for their support in this case, I commend the detectives of the Hate Crimes Unit for their diligence on this burglary.”

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the other subjects involved in this case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.