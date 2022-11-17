State bound for Port Jefferson Royals volleyball team

The Port Jefferson Royals girls volleyball team defeated John S. Burke Catholic 3-0 to take home the regional championship on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The contest took place at James I. O’Neill High School in West Point, New York. The Royals now advance to the NYSPHSAA championships.

There are four teams competing in pool play on Nov. 19, with the top two teams advancing to the championship contest on Nov. 20. Port Jefferson will compete against Galway, Lansing and Portville.

“The team plays with energy and confidence, regardless of what is happening on the court,” athletic director Adam Sherrard said. “Their strong senior leadership has helped propel the Royals to their best season in the school’s history. I am extremely proud of their success so far this season, and am looking forward to their performance in the championship tournament this weekend.”

The district congratulates team members Alexa Ayotte, Caroline Hayde, Erin Henry, Maggie Johnston, Anna Matvya, Maddy Matvya, Bianca Nakagawa, Mia O’Connell, Hannah Pflaster, McKayla Pollard, Ava Reilly, Chloe Sherman, Olivia Sherman, Lexi Verruto, Sophia Wennerod and Gretchen Zimmerman, head coach CJ Hafner and assistant coach Matt Dolan.