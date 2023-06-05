Two Farmingville men arrested for stealing cooking oil from restaurants
Gregory Smith and Andrew DeMarco allegedly stole cooking oil from three different restaurants on five occasions between May 22 and June 5. Smith drove a rented box truck and siphoned the oil into a 500-gallon container while DeMarco drove a 2023 Honda Accord to act as a look-out.
Following an investigation by Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, the two were arrested in Patchogue on June 5 at approximately 1:45 a.m. for stealing from the following restaurants:
- Island Empanada, located at 2040 Route 112, Medford on May 22 and May 31
- Dirty Taco, located at 32 West Main St., Patchogue on May 31 and June 5
- Harbor Crab, located at 116 Division St., Patchogue on June 5
Smith, 39, of Dogwood Ave., Farmingville was charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and five counts of Petit Larceny. DeMarco, 38, of Dogwood Ave., Farmingville was charged with two counts of Petit Larceny and one count of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.
The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar crime to call 631-852-COPS to make a police report.