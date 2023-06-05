Two Farmingville men arrested for stealing cooking oil from restaurants

Smith, 39, of Dogwood Ave., Farmingville was charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and five counts of Petit Larceny. DeMarco, 38, of Dogwood Ave., Farmingville was charged with two counts of Petit Larceny and one count of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar crime to call 631-852-COPS to make a police report.