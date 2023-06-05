Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store.

A man and woman allegedly stole an electric scooter from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, on May 28 at approximately 1:20 p.m. The two fled in a gray Honda Accord.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.