Town of Brookhaven to host Holiday Toy Drive Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKids by Press Release - December 10, 2022 0 25 Photo from TOB On Friday, December 16, the Town of Brookhaven will host its annual Interface Toy Drive at Town Hall, One Independence Hill, Farmingville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many of the popular personalities from My Country 96.1, LI News Radio 103.9, Party 105, La Fiesta 98.5 and Oldies 98.1, will be there to greet the generous “Kris Kringles” who come to donate toys. Those who stop by are asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy to help bring joy to a child of a family in need as they open a gift during the holiday season. Each year, residents donate thousands of toys, ranging from board games and dolls to toy trucks and bicycles. The INTERFACE Toy Drive is sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau and JVC Broadcasting. Through raising donations, they will provide presents for thousands of children in need, ranging in age from infant to 15 years of age. Donations can be dropped off at the following Town locations: •Brookhaven Town Hall, One Independence Hill in Farmingville •Brookhaven Highway Department, 1140 Old Town Road in Coram •New Village Recreation Center, 20 Wireless Road in Centereach •Brookhaven Calabro Airport, 135 Dawn Drive in Shirley •Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A in Mount Sinai •Moriches Bay Recreation Center, 313 Frowein Road in Center Moriches •Brookhaven Town Parks & Recreation, 286 Hawkins Road in Centereach •Brookhaven Town Vehicle Control, 550 North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue For more information or to learn about additional drop off locations, please call the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau at 631-451-8044 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov.