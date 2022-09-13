TOB’s New Village Recreation Center announces fall events

New Village Recreation Center Fall Class Schedule

20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720

Call: 631-451-5307 to register.

Kids Karate (Ages 6-12)

Check out these new Karate classes. Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect. Be the next Karate Kid!

Tuesdays, 4:30PM – 5:30PM

September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 15

Pre-register by Monday, September 19, 2022

$50.00 per 8-week session

Yoga

This class offers a balanced approach to yoga consisting of physical postures, breathing exercises, and relaxation to help restore physical, mental and emotional health and well being. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, blanket, or pillow

to sit on.

Fridays, 7:00PM – 8:00PM

October 7, 14, 21, 28, November 4, 18

Pre-register by Monday, October 3, 2022

$35.00 per 6-week session

Fall Craft Fair

Love crafts? Come in to browse or buy some of the handmade crafts made by local vendors here in Brookhaven!

Saturday, October 8th

11:00AM – 3:00PM