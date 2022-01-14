Times … dates: January 15 to January 20, 2022

Saturday Jan. 15

Concert at All Souls

The Saturdays at Six Concert series at All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues with a free concert by eGALitarian Brass, a New York based brass ensemble presenting brass trios written by women composers, performed by women musicians, at 6 p.m. As a brass trio (trumpet, horn, and trombone), their performance will explore these three instruments as their voices intertwine in new ways through works by Lauren Bernofsky, Faye-Ellen Silverman, Adriana I. Figueroa Mañas, among others. Please bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 655-7798.

Sunday Jan. 16

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Monday Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday Jan. 18

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Jan. 19

Veterans Home hosts Job Fair

The Long Island State Veterans Home, 100 Patriots Road, Stony Brook will host a Job Fair in the Multipurpose Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5 to 6 p.m. with on-site interviews. Bring your resume. To make an appointment, call 444-8617. Walk-ins welcome.

Thursday Jan. 20

Theater Talk

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport presents a program titled New Hollywood— American New Wave Cinema of the 1970s at 7 p.m. The 1970s brought some of the most momentous films and filmmakers of all time. Historian Greg Blank will explore directors and their films, including Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, and George Lucas’ Star Wars. To register, call 261-6930.

Film

‘Betty White: A Celebration’

In honor of the amazing life and career of Betty White, Fathom Events will bring the documentary Betty White: A Celebration one day only to AMC Stony Brook 17, Regal Ronkonkoma Cinema 9 and Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The film will feature White’s final interview and a behind-the-scenes look at some of her most iconic sitcom roles along with tributes from a star-studded list of celebrities. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

Theater

Ken Ludwig’s ‘Baskerville’

The play is afoot! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5. The play is afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The Baskerville heirs have been dispatched one by one and, to find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest descendant. Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B16.

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! So, get ready to rock and roll all night. Or at least until the curtain goes down. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.