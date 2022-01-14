Last chance to catch a performance of ‘Frozen Jr.’ in Smithtown!

Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. through Jan. 17. Six shows are left:

Sat. Jan. 15 – 10 am

Sat. Jan. 15 – 2 pm

Sun. Jan. 16 – 10 am

Sun. Jan. 16 – 2 pm

Mon. Jan 17 – 10 am

Mon. Jan 17 – 2 pm

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. Call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.