Times … and dates: September 7 to September 14, 2023

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening from Aug. 27 through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the Stone Bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Sept. 7

Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with Return to Sender: Women of Color in Colonial Postcards & the Politics of Representation with presenter Mara Ahmed at Matteo’s of Huntington, 300 W Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station at noon. The presentation will include video, images, and literary excerpts. Tickets are $60m $50 members and includes a three-course meal, wine and dessert. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-427-7045.

Friday Sept. 8

East Northport Festival

East Northport Chamber of Commerce presents the 28th annual East Northport Festival at John J. Walsh Memorial Park, 190 Larkfield Road, East Northport tonight from 6 to 11 p.m., Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring games, rides, live music, international food truck festival, craft vendors (on Sept. 9 and 10), craft wine and beer garden and more. Free admission. 631-261-3573, www.eastnorthport.com.

Rusty Spur in concert

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will host an outdoor concert featuring Rusty Spur at 7 p.m. Grab your wristband and claim your spot beginning at 5 p.m. Bring seating. Open to all. 631-588-5024

An Evening of Opera

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Huntington, 109 Browns Road, Huntington hosts a concert by Opera Night, Long Island at 7:30 p.m. (ONLI) is a nonprofit organization providing the Island’s only live opera series. Opera, operetta, art songs and musical theater excerpts are performed by accomplished singers and accompanists. $10 donation at the door. www.operanight.org

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe, UUFSB, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket welcomes Robinson Treacher (blues, folk, Americana, and country) in concert. Doors open and sign up for open mic starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15 per person, available in advance and at the door. Light refreshments for sale. 631 751-0297, www.groundsandsounds.org

Saturday Sept. 9

East Northport Festival

See Sept. 8 listing.

PJHS Barn Sale

Port Jefferson Historical Society will hold a Barn Sale on the lawn of the Mather House Museum, 115 Prospect Street, Port Jefferson from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come shop for lots of treasures. 631-473-2665

Vendor and Multi-Family Yard Sale

Setauket United Methodist Church, 160 Main St., East Setauket will hold a Vendor and Multi-Family Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring children’s items, Pampered Chef, jewelry, books, baked goods and more. Held rain or shine. 631-941-4167

Community Garage Sale

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach will host a Community Garage Sale in the back parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be something for everyone! Rain date is Sept. 16. 631-585-9393

Culper Spy Day

Three Village Historical Society and Tri-Spy Tours, in collaboration with local historical and cultural organizations, present the 9th annual Culper Spy Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Begin at the TVHS, 93 North Country Road, Setauket. Come learn about the Culper Spy Ring from costumed docents along with colonial cooking and invisible ink demonstrations, historic house tours, a walking tour and much more. Most events are free. 631-751-3730, www.culperspyday.com

Yard Sale & Craft Fair

The Davis Town Meeting House Society will hold its annual Yard Sale and Craft Fair at the Davis House, 263 Middle Country Road, Coram from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, Revolutionary War presentation, autumn crafts for children and a visit from Ozzie the Miniature Horse. Rain date Sept. 10. 631-804-2256

Hallockville Country Fair

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead welcomes the community to its 43rd annual Country Fair and Craft Show today and Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day event will feature craft and artisan vendors, live music, children’s activities and games, tractor pulls and hayride, pony rides, guided tours of the farmhouse, steam and quilt exhibits, food trucks, farmers market and more. Held rain or shine. $12 per person ages 3 and up,. 631-298-5292, www.hallockville.org

Village Cup Regatta

The 14th annual Village Cup Regatta, a fundraising sailing competition between teams from the Village of Port Jefferson and Mather Hospital, kicks off with festivities at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Parade of Boats at 11 a.m. www.portjeffersonyachtclub.com

All Souls Saturdays Poetry Reading

The Saturdays poetry series returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook via zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Sandy McIntosh will be the featured poet. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Old Burying Ground Tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a tour of Huntington’s earliest public burying ground, established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, at 4 p.m. You’ll view stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs while listening to stories of Huntington’s residents and rich history. All tours begin at The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street Huntington. $15 per person, $10 members, $5 children. To register, call 631-427-7045.

Jazz and Dance at The Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook welcomes the Michele Brangwen Dance & Music Ensemble, a dance company that melds Jazz with contemporary dance, at 7 p.m. The group will be accompanied by Tim Hagans on trumpet; Jon Irabagon on saxophone; Thomas Helton on double bass; and Sam Knight on drums. Tickets are $35 adults; $30 seniors; $20 students; $20 children at www.thejazzloft.org.

An Evening of Comedy

The Comedy Club at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson returns with another night of hilarious non-stop laughter and fun with Maria Walsh, Tim Krompier, and more at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday 10

East Northport Festival

See Sept. 8 listing.

Hallockville Country Fair

See Sept. 9 listing.

Car Show and Swap Meet

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, hosts a Car Show and Swap Meet by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display with vendors selling parts and accessories, food and entertainment. Admission is $10, under 12 years are free. 631-567-5898, www.LongIslandCars.com

Fiddle and Folk Festival

Three stages, great music, dance, food and fun awaits you at the 11th annual Fiddle and Folk Festival at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring performances by The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, The Cassandra House Band, Barbeque Bruce and the Brisket Brothers, Stephen Robinson and Hank Stone along with fiddle workshops, sing-alongs, kids zone, contra dancing and more. Bring seating. Advance sale tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $10 for children. Tickets on the day of the event are $23 adults, $20 seniors and $10 for children. www.fiddleandfolk.com, 631-689-8172

Italian Car Show

Stony Brook University’s Center for Italian Studies hosts the 17th annual Robert D. Cess Concorso D’Eleganza, featuring Italian classic and vintage cars, at the West Campus, Parking Lot 1, Circle Road, Stony Brook (across from the Wang Center and Truman Hall) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 17. Free admission. 631-632-7444

Nesconset Street Fair

Join the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce for Nesconset Day along Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset Plaza and the Nesconset Gazebo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The street fair will feature vendors, crafts, music, games, food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, free giveaways and much more. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org.

Over 50 Fair

Hilton Long Island, 598 Broadhollow Road, Melville will host the 14th annual Over 50 Fair from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Over 25 classes will be presented including Dream interpretation, Ghost hunting, How to improve your dating and sex life after 50, stress reduction, a comedy show, a dance demonstration, and yoga. In addition, there will be over 80 vendors, live music, blackjack table, a singles lounge and photo booth. Admission tickets, which include access to all classes, exhibitors, and attractions are $5 online, $7 at the door, and free for Veterans with ID. www.Over50Fair.com, 516-621-1446.

Jaguar Car Show

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host the 50th annual Jaguar-MG Concours D’Elegance on the Great Lawn from noon to 4 p.m. Presented by the Jaguar Drivers Club of L.I. and the MG Car Club-Long Island Centre. Rain date is Sept. 17. Visitors pay only museum admission of $10 adults, $9 students and seniors, $7 children 12 and under, which includes estate-grounds access. 631-854-5579, www.jdcli.com

9/11 Art Exhibit

Join Celebrate St. James for an opening reception for its Remembrance & Memories of 9/11 juried art exhibition at the St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy the music of Lou Mazzaferro and light refreshments. Free. 631-984-0201

Northport Walking Tour

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts a Historic Main Street Walking Tour on Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Join your guide Dan Sheehan as he weaves the tale of Northport’s Historic Business District. Travel back in time as you hear the stories of the people and landmarks that helped shape Northport, including Jack Kerouac, the Northport Oyster Barons, Rum Runners and the Trolley. For all ages. $7 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.

Northport Historical Society lecture

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a lecture by author and historian Claire Bellerjeau at 2 p.m. Bellerjeau will discuss her new book, Remember Liss, a new perspective to America’s founding, from the point of view of an enslaved Black woman seeking personal liberty in a country fighting for its own A book signing will follow. $10 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Spiritlifters in concert

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington will host a concert featuring The Spiritlifters at 3 p.m. All are welcome. 631-427-1752.

My World/Johnny Juice in Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by My World/Johnny Juice from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday Sept. 11

* See list of 9/11 events at tbrnewsmedia.com

Historical Society Presentation

Join the Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society for a presentation titled Smallpox in Washington’s Army: Disease, War and Society During the Revolutionary War at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Dr. Ann Becker. Free. 631-476-5742

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Tuesday Sept. 12

Garden Club Presentation

Join the Shoreham–Wading River Garden Club for a free presentation by Cornelius Schmid on “Propagation with seeds: Adapting professional practices for home growers” at the Wading River Congregational Church, 2075 N. Country Rd, Wading River at 7 p.m. The presentation will cover seed production from start to finish. Live demonstrations, hands on experience and a resource guide will be provided. Free. A donation of non perishable food items for a local food pantries would be appreciated. All are welcome to attend.

Wednesday Sept. 13

Music Under the Stars

The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce presents Music Under the Stars with live music by The Band Easy Street at the Elks Club Lodge (parking lot), 41 Horseblock Road, Centereach from 6 to 9 p.m. with food trucks and a beer garden. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 20. Bring seating. Free admission. 631-681-8708

Thursday Sept. 14

An Evening Under the Stars

Huntington Historical Society hosts its annual fall fundraiser, An Evening Under the Stars Reimagined, at the Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a cocktail party with hors d’oeuvres, food trucks, wines and beer from local breweries and live music performed by the Bogs. Tickets are $150 per person, $130 members at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kick off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Love’s Labour’s Lost on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories, with a twist, exploring the theme Return on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. The show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. Storytellers will include Jude Treder-Wolff, Peter Arevelo, Marisa T. Cohen, Bob Brader, Aida ZilelianTickets are $20 online at Eventbrite or $25 at the door (cash only). www.mostlytruethings.com

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from Sept. 14 to Oct. 29. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Tickets range from $85 to $90. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Antigone Now: A Short Drama’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Antigone Now: A Short Drama by Melissa Cooper in Theatre 119, Islip Arts Building Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story. *Mature Content General admission: $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets call 631-451-4163.

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].