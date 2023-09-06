Pedestrian seriously injured in Lake Ronkonkoma car crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Lake Ronkonkoma on Sept. 6.

Daphne Vaders was walking southbound on Hawkins Avenue when she was struck by a southbound 2019 Jeep Renegade that was attempting to turn right on Express Drive North at 6:14 a.m.

Vaders, 52, of Ronkonkoma, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Gary Wagner, 73, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was not injured.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.