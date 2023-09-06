Kids Korner: Sept. 7 to 14, 2023

PROGRAMS

Lollipop Train Rides

Did you know? Greenlawn-Centerport Historical Association’s John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Greenlawn offers rides on the Lollipop Train every Saturday in the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Sept. 9. Call 631-754-1180 for more info.

Late Summer Lantern Walk

Join Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a Late Summer Lantern Walk on Sept. 9 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Have you ever wanted to explore the park after dark? Now is your chance! Join park staff for a night-themed walk, with the ambiance of lanterns! With any luck, you might be able to observe some of the park’s nocturnal animal residents during this family program. $4 per person. Reservations taken on www.eventbrite.com.

Dragon Safari

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a family program, Dragon Safari on Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discover the dragonfly’s beautiful colors, lifecycle, and fascinating behaviors. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 631-265-1054.

Owl Prowl Sunday

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Owl Prowl on Sept. 10 from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5y and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts A Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Sept. 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Fruits & Veggies

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Fruits & Veggies, on Sept. 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a short walk, story time, animal visitors and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

FILM

‘The Sandlot’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Sandlot on Sept. 10 at noon. It’s the beginning of a magical summer of baseball, wild adventures, first kisses, and fearsome confrontations with the dreaded Beast and its owner who live behind the left field fence in this hilarious and warmhearted comedy. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. Dorothy learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 7 to 21 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 8. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Send your calendar events to [email protected]