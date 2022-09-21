Times … and dates: September 22 to 29, 2022

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Sept. 22

Harbor Jazz Festival

Jazz lovers are invited to attend the Harbor Jazz Festival at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook today through Sept. 24. Each day brings a line-up of jazz greats, including some of the top internationally and nationally recognized talents. All events on Sept. 24 are free and take place on the Stony Brook Village Green. Call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday Sept. 23

Harbor Jazz Festival

See Sept. 21 listing.

ArtABILITY art reception

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road, Huntington Station hosts an art reception for its latest exhibit, ArtABILITY, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The traveling special needs art exhibition showcases the talents of individuals on Long Island living with various physical and cognitive impairments. Enjoy wine and cheese, refreshments and live music. The exhibit, which features over 250 pieces of art, will also be on view Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. Call 470-9620.

Irish Night in Kings Park

The Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum at the William T. Rodgers Middle School, 97 Old Dock Road, Kings Park presents Irish Night 2022 in the RJO Auditorium at 7 p.m. Join them for a family -friendly evening celebrating Irish culture through music and entertainment. Free. Call 269-3305.

Lion Babe heads to Staller Center

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook kicks off its Fall season with Lion Babe in the Recital Hall at 8 p.m. New York-bred with a concoction of funk, soul, and their own sonic magic, Lion Babe’s unique sound has defied genre. Multidisciplinary artist Jillian Hervey and DJ and producer Lucas Goodman (aka AstroRaw) deliver magnetic, unique performances that have allowed them to wow audiences at Coachella’s mainstage to intimate parties in the New York Fashion scene. Tickets range from $44 to $52. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Saturday Sept. 24

Harbor Jazz Festival

Celebrated singer-songwriter Peter Cincotti will enliven the Jazz Loft’s Great Lawn, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a free concert that also coincides with the 7th annual Harbor Jazz Festival. Cincotti has performed at the world’s most prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall and L’Olympia in Paris, has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to David Guetta, and has also been featured in blockbuster films like Spiderman 2 and Bobby Darin biopic Beyond the Sea. See more in Sept. 21 listing.

Greenlawn Church Fair

Celebrating 150 years, the First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn will present its annual Church Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature craft vendors, a rummage sale, live music and a food court. Something for everyone! Rain date is Oct. 1. Call 261-2150.

Brookhaven Country Fair

The Town of Brookhaven’s Country Fair returns to the historic Longwood Estate located on Longwood Road and Smith Road in Ridge today and Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy traditional crafts, vendors, colonial cooking, Revolutionary War and Civil War re-enactments, music by the Ed Travers Band, pet shows, vintage apron show, house tours, and children’s activities. Leashed dogs permitted. Held rain or shine. Admission is $5, children 12 and under free. Call 924-182 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov.

Port Jefferson Hill Climb

The Port Jefferson Conservancy will host a re-enactment of the 1910 Hill Climb from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come cheer on antique cars as they retrace the original Hill Climb course from the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson to the top of East Broadway followed by a car parade through the village. Rain date is Oct. 1. Call 238-2290 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Fall Pottery & Craft Show

The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, St. James will hold their annual Fall Outdoor Pottery and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring one of a kind hand-made pottery, other local artists and craftsmen and live music. Proceeds from bowl and raffle sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen/Ukraine. The Gallery Shop will also be open to browse handmade pottery made on the premises. Admission is free. Rain date is Sept. 25. For more info, call 833-THE-BRICK or visit www.thebrickstudio.org.

Community Yard Sale

Sound Beach Civic Association hosts a Community Wide Yard Sale at 30 New York Ave., Sound Beach (across from the post office) from 10 to 4 p.m with 17 families participating. Come shop for new and used items. For more info, call 744-6952.

Plant Sale in East Setauket

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, located at 380 Nicolls Road in East Setauket, will hold a fall plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outdoor garden plants and bulbs, and indoor house plants will be available for purchase. Stop by to browse and chat with vendors. Event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 751-0297 or email [email protected]

Fall Festival

The Farmingville Residents Association hosts a Fall Festival at its Farmers, Artisans & Friends Marketplace at Triangle Park, Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring local produce, handmade and homemade items, flea market, live music and more. Held rain or shine. Call 260-7411.

Setauket Craft & Country Fair

Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket hosts a Craft & Country Fair plus Barn Sale on the Setauket Village Green, Main St. and Caroline Ave., Setauket from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With 60 craft and boutique vendors, bake sale, white elephant table and more. Come shop unique crafts, retail products and amazing gifts. Food will also be available onsite. Free admission. Rain date is Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Call 806-4845.

Outdoor Thrift Market

Drop by Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for an Outdoor Thrift Market fundraiser to raise money for their wildlife. Shop for antiques, household treasures, furniture, collectibles, knick knacks and more. Come support a wonderful cause. Call 979-6344 or 901-5911.

Wildwood Fall Festival

Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River presents its 28th annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual event will feature a variety of local craft vendors, food and free activities which include family entertainment, and inflatables (weather permitting). Admission is free. Call 929-4314.

Library Fall Picnic

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a Fall Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and a picnic lunch to enjoy outside with your neighbors. Light refreshments, music, and lawn games will be provided. Call 928-1212

Holbrook Craft Fair & Raffle

The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1370 Grundy Avenue, Holbrook will be having an outdoor Craft Fair & Raffle today from noon to 6 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature holiday décor & crafts, food and baked goods for sale. Over 100 baskets will be raffled off on Sunday at the close of the Fair. Call 588-7689.

William Sidney Mount lecture

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for their in-person program, William Sidney Mount and Long Island’s Free People of Color, at the historic Brewster House (c. 1665) in Setauket. Presenting ground-breaking research, authors Katherine Kirkpatrick and Vivian Nicholson-Mueller will reveal the names and life stories of the agricultural laborers, domestic workers and musicians who posed for Mount from their book The Art of William Sidney Mount: Long Island People of Color on Canvas. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A and a tour of the historic Brewster House (c. 1665), owned by the WMHO. Choose 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. session. $8 per person. Books are available for purchase. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. See more on page B9.

Sherwood-Jayne Farm Paint-Out!

Preservation Long Island invites the community to a Paint-Out! at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, East Setauket from 2 to 5 p.m. Recreate a historic Long Island landscape at a paint-and-sip experience on the historic grounds. Full art kits, beverages, wine and snacks included. The Paint-Out! supports The Art of Edward Lange Project, an ongoing initiative by Preservation Long Island to dive deeply into the life and work of Long Island landscape artist Edward Lange (1846-1912). No previous painting experience is required. Adults and accompanied teenagers are welcome. Parking is available on site. Tickets are $35 per person, $30 members. To register, visit www.preservationlongisland.org. Call 692-4664.

Coram FD Oktoberfest

Join the Coram Fire Department, 303 Middle Country Road Coram for its 15th annual Truck Company Oktoberfest with doors opening at 5 p.m. Come and enjoy authentic German cuisine, a biergarten, live music and entertainment. $40 per person at the door. Call 732-5733.

Sunday Sept. 25

Brookhaven Country Fair

See Sept. 24 listing.

Holbrook Craft Fair & Raffle

See Sept. 24 listing.

Mustang Car Show

The Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island will present its 14th annual Mustang Car Show at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cars from 1965 to present will be on view inside and outside the center. Free. Call 473-4778.

Long Island Harvest Festival

Apples and pumpkins and mums — Oh my! The Long Island Harvest Festival returns to the Tanger Outlets, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Purchase and sample Fall menu foods from local farms and restaurants all over Long Island, talk to classically trained chefs, meet food truck owners, purchase drinks from your favorite breweries, vineyards, and cider houses. This family-friendly festival also features several children, teen, and adult activities such as, large yard games, Bubble Palooza Bubble Bash, and live, interactive entertainment. Call 833-3364 or visit www.longislandharvestfestival.com.

Mandolin Masters in concert

The Mandolin Heritage Association and the Greater Port Jeff-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council will host a free concert by Buddy Merriam and his Mandolin Quartet at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson at 4 p.m. Grab a lawn chair and join them for this very special concert event! Rain location at the First United Methodist Church, 603 Main St, Port Jefferson. Call 848-9249.

Monday Sept. 26

Civic Association meeting

The Coram Civic Association will hold its monthly meeting at the Coram Fire Department’s Community Room, 303 Middle Country Road, Coram at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be SCPD Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison. All are welcome. Call 736-3168.

Tuesday Sept. 27

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Sept. 28

Tide Mill Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will lead a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill, one of the best preserved 18th century tide mills in the country, at12:30 p.m. The tour begins with a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach into Puppy Cove, past waterfront mansions with sightings of egrets, ospreys, and visiting waterfowl. Your guide will explain the workings of the mill with some related social history, and each tour participant will receive a comprehensive, illustrated booklet. Ticket are $20 per person, $15 members. To purchase, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society hosts a Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl beginning at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Main Street, Huntington at 6 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, this walking tour will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments, (with a great history or in a historic building) to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. $25 per person, $20 members (drinks not included). To register, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Audubon lecture

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for an autumn lecture via Zoom from 8 to 9 p.m. Guest speaker and naturalist, artist, writer Julie Zickefoose will discuss her latest book, Saving Jemima: Life and Love With a Hard-luck Jay, the intimate story of how an orphaned bird can save a soul, which she wrote and illustrated after spending nearly a year healing, studying and raising \a young blue jay for release. Free and open to all. Register in advance at www.4has.org.

Thursday Sept. 29

Morgan James in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes Morgan James in concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. With a meticulously trained, versatile voice of unbridled soul, Morgan James has dominated Broadway and Blues Halls alike. Her transfixing stage presence coupled with the unparalleled instrument that is her voice moved the Wall Street Journal to hail James as “the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century.” Once you witness James live, in-concert, you’ll realize they’re not exaggerating. Tickets range from $$ to $48. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Film

‘Don Juan’

As part of its Anything But Silent series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening of Don Juan (1926) on Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Legendary star John Barrymore gives one of his iconic performances as the famous playboy Don Juan in this classic of the silent era. With live organ accompaniment by Ben Model. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ II and III

Retro Picture Show presents a special double feature screening of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part II and Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $22 per person. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B15.

‘Mystic Pizza’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Class Reunion

✴Ward Melville High School Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is Oct 1. Please spread the word and visit Facebook page “Ward Melville High School Class 72 50th Reunion” for more information and purchasing tickets. For more information, email [email protected] or call 631-928-5684 and leave your name and contact information for any questions.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application.

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only) $50/space. Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application.

◆ Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point seeks vendors to be a part of their annual October Festival on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for vendor participation of new items, no raffles is $35 per 10’ x 10’ space. Must supply own table and chairs. Visit www.thefishchurch.com Festivals and Events page.