Times … and dates: Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2023

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening from Aug. 27 through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the Stone Bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Sept. 14

An Evening Under the Stars

Huntington Historical Society hosts its annual fall fundraiser, An Evening Under the Stars Reimagined, at the Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a cocktail party with hors d’oeuvres, food trucks, wines and beer from local breweries and live music performed by the Bogs. Tickets are $150 per person, $130 members at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045

Friday Sept. 15

Greenlawn Greek Festival

St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, 1 Shrine Place, Greenlawn invites the community to its annual Greek Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., and Sept. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries, rides and games. 631-261-7272, www.stparaskevi.org

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Third Friday series with an engaging talk with exhibiting artist Mickey Paraskevas from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments and light snacks will be served at this free event. No reservations are required to attend. 631-751-7707

Saturday Sept. 16

Greenlawn Greek Festival

Dragon Boat Race Festival

The 9th annual Dragon Boat Race Festival heads to Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Presented by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, the event will showcase dragon boat races throughout the day with Asian-themed food, cultural crafts, traditional lion dance, children activities and much more. Held rain or shine. Free admission. 631-473-1414, https://portjeffdragonboatracefest.com

St. Elizabeth Car Show

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 800 Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma presents its annual car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with trophies, prizes and raffles. Spectators free. 631-484-2807

Garlic Festival

New location! Waterdrinker Farm, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville hosts the 21st annual Long Island Garlic Festival today and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Go on a garlic scavenger hunt, learn about garlic on a musical hayride, try garlic ice cream with live music, vendor market, food trucks and family activities. Admission is $20 per person. 631-878-8653

Community Yard and Craft Sale

St. Cuthbert’s Episcopal Church, 18 Magnolia Place, Selden will host an outdoor yard and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families and vendors will be selling merchandise of all kinds, including yard sale wares, handmade clothing, jewelry, wreaths and more! 631-732-8773

Antiques, Flea Market & Craft Fair

The Manorville Historical Society will hold its 33rd annual Antiques, Craft Fair and Flea Market on the grounds of The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antiques, flea market items, handmade crafts, food and raffle auction. 631-878-8358

Setauket Country Fair

Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket invites the community to it annual Country Fair on the grounds of the church (1 Dyke Road, Setauket) and the Setauket Village Green across from Emma Clark Library on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 60 arts, crafts and gift vendors, barn sale, food court, baked goods, basket raffle and live music. Free admission. Rain date is Sept. 23. 631-941-4245

Treasures Sale

Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket will hold a Treasures Sale in Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come shop for toys, games, jewelry, attic treasures, homegoods, and antiques. Baked goods and drinks will also be for sale. 631-941-4271

Pickle Festival

John Gardiner Farm, 900 Park Ave., Greenlawn presents its 43rd annual Pickle Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy specialty pickles, jams, farmer’s market, craft vendors, corn maze, hayrides and a ride on the restored Lollipop Farm train. Admission is $5. 631-754-1180

Craft Fair Weekend

It’s apple season on the North Fork and while you’re heading out east visit the Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River for a Craft Fair Weekend today and Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy local craft vendors, bounce house, carousel and face painting for kids. 631-846-2370

San Gennaro Feast

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville presents the annual San Gennaro Feast: A traditional Italian-American celebration of food, fun, and family, today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring a vendor market, food trucks, games, beer and wine tastings, visit with farm animals and more. Admission is $10 per person, children 2 and under are free. 631-591-3592

Setauket Harbor Day

Come celebrate the history of beautiful Setauket Harbor at the Brookhaven Town Dock and Beach on Shore Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy free kayak lessons and boat rides, learn about Setauket’s shipbuilding past and view displays of the marine environment of a thriving harbor. Enjoy live music, food, arts and crafts and more. Sponsored by the Setauket Harbor Task Force. Free. 631-404-6447

German Fall Festival

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 30 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown presents its annual German Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring brats & beer, German baked goods, pickles, pretzels, hair braiding, vendors, bracelet making, children’s games, bounce house and raffles. Rain date is Sept. 23. 631-265-2288, www.standrewsofsmithtown.org

Victorian Tea

Join the Lake Ronkonkoma Historical Society for a Victorian Tea at the Fitz-Greene Hallock Homestead (1888), 2869 Pond Road, Lake Ronkonkoma with two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Enjoy a full Victorian Tea lunch, self-guided tour of the house and grounds and door prizes. $30 per person with timed seating. Reservations required. 631-588-7599

Baseball on the Farm

Preservation Long Island and the Long Island Museum have teamed up to host a Baseball on the Farm event with the New York Mutual Base Ball Club at the Sherwood-Jayne Farm, 55 Old Post Road, E. Setauket from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy an authentic 19th-century ballgame with the New York Mutual Base Ball Club against the Atlantics with live music, games, prizes, food and more. Free admission. Rain date Sept. 17. www.preservationlongisland.org

Car Show Fundraiser

Brandywine Living at Huntington Terrace, 70 Pinelawn Road, Melville will host a Classic Car Show to benefit veterans at 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase food and beverages to benefit Tunnels to Towers, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and enjoy live music. 631-531-0000

Sunday Sept. 17

Greenlawn Greek Festival

Garlic Festival

San Gennaro Feast

Craft Fair Weekend

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a 6 mile, hilly, moderately paced walk to relax, socialize, and enjoy the park’s beauty from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 631-423-1770

Taps & Talons at Hoyt Farm

Hoyt Farm, 200 New Highway, Commack host a Taps and Talons fundraiser for Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown from 2 to 6 p.m. With over 15 breweries, the event features beer tastings, live music, and wildlife demonstrations. This event is 21 and over; photo ID is required. Car pooling and ride share encouraged. Tickets are $45 per person at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

CAC welcomes CNN’s John Avlon

Long Island LitFest presents an in-person talk with CNN news anchor and award-winning columnist John Avlon, as he discusses his latest book, Lincoln and the Fight for Peace with his wife, Margaret Hoover, the host of PBS’ “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40, $35 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

LITMA Contradance

Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 210 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a LITMA Contradance from 2 to 5 p.m. Basic instruction will be held at 1:45 p.m. Ridge Kennedy will be calling the Dance with music by Blarney Possum. $15 general admission, $10 LITMA members, $7.50 students, hildren under 16 free with paid adult. Please bring snacks to share at the break. 631-369-7854

Songwriters of LI Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Songwriters of Long Island at 3 p.m. An ‘all-star’ lineup will be performing several of their original songs each including Bob Sinclair, Frank “Kingee” Latorre, Rorie Kelly, Erik Semo, Martha Trachtenberg and Hank Stone. Free with admission to the museum. 631-689-5888, visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Baroque Sundays at Three

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents a Baroque Sundays at Three concert in the Recital Hall at 3 p.m. Featuring Jeremy Rhizor on Baroque Violin, Arnie Tanimoto on Viola da Gamba and Marc Bellassai on Harpsichord. These performances are free of charge to the public and ask only for a good-will donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. 631-632-7330

Monday Sept. 18

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket tonight at 7 p.m. Author Brad Kolodny will discuss his latest book, Seeking Sanctuary: 125 Years of Synogogues on Long Island. Free and open to all. www.tvhs.org

Sky Room Talk

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a Sky Room Talk titled The Seriously Funny Cinema of Mel Brooks at 7:30 p.m. Film Historian Glenn Andreiev presents a one-night talk on the great Mel — with laugh-filled clips of his work in television and film. Tickets are $17, $12 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday Sept. 19

Wednesday Sept. 20

Harbor Jazz Festival

Jazz lovers are invited to attend the 8th annual Harbor Jazz Festival at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook from Sept. 20 to 23. Each day brings a line-up of jazz greats, including some of the top internationally and nationally recognized talents. All events on Sept. 23 are free and take place on the front lawn of the Jazz Loft and on the Stony Brook Village Green. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Hard Luck Cafe concert

Nashville-based singer-songwriters Halley Neal and Sam Robbins will kick off the 2023-2024 season of the monthly Hard Luck Café series co-presented by the Folk Music Society of Huntington and the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington in the Cinema’s Sky Room on from 7 to 10 p.m. An open mic, for which sign-up is at 6:30 p.m., precedes the concert. Admission is $20, $15 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 25. Check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday Sept. 21

Harbor Jazz Festival

Film

‘Rather’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series Fall 2023 season opens with a screening of Rather at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Frank Marshall’s incisive documentary is a long-overdue tribute to an icon of journalism, a late-in-life Twitter superstar, a father, husband, and a voice of reason, compassion, and brilliance: Dan Rather. Followed by a Q&A with guest speakers Taylor Wildenhaus and Sarah Baxter. $10 (cash only) at the door or purchase in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kick off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from Sept. 14 to Oct. 29. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Tickets range from $85 to $90. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Antigone Now: A Short Drama’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Antigone Now: A Short Drama by Melissa Cooper in Theatre 119, Islip Arts Building Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story. *Mature Content General admission: $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets call 631-451-4163.

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].