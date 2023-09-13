Kids Korner: Sept. 14 to 21, 2023

PROGRAMS

Fruits & Veggies

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program, Fruits & Veggies, on Sept. 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a short walk, story time, animal visitors and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Skull Scavenger Hunt

In anticipation of Halloween, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Skull Scavenger Hunt now through Oct. 22. Hunt for papier-mache skulls around the museum in this seasonal, spooky scavenger hunt. Find them all and win a prize! Free with admission. Members free. No registration needed. Gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-367-3418.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts A Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Sept. 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

FILM

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Sept. 17 at noon. Everyone’s favorite swashbuckling feline returns for a new adventure in the Shrek universe as Puss in Boots embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. Dorothy learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 7 to 21 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 8. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends and his best friend Lavinda the witch. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.