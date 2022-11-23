Times … and dates: Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2022

Ongoing

Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show

The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.

Thursday Nov. 24

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

Thanksgiving Foot Races

Miller Avenue School, 3 Miller Ave., Shoreham will host the annual Shoreham-Wading River Thanksgiving Foot Races at 8 a.m. with a 5k, 5-mile and 1-mile runs for various ages. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Fee is $15 in advance, $20 race day. Call 821-8116 or visit www.swrschools.org.

Turkey Trot

The 15th annual Nissequogue River State Park Foundation’s 5k Turkey Trot at Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Road, Kings Park will kick off with a Fun Run for Kids at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Turkey Trot at 9 a.m. Enjoy free hot chocolate, coffee and food and activities for the kids. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Entry fee is $24 in advance, $30 day of race, $10 Fun Run. To register, visit www.ourstatepark.com.

Thanksgiving Day Run

American Legion Hall, 1 Mill Dam Rd., Halesite will host the Townwide Fund of Huntington’s 4-mile Thanksgiving Day Run with a Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and 4k Run at 9 a.m. Fees are $30 in advance, $45 day of race, $15 fun run. Call 629-4950 visit www.townwidefund.org.

Friday Nov. 25

Country Parlor Holiday Show

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for a Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Show on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The historic Naugles Barn is transformed into a winter wonderland with handmade items by local artisans and craftspeople including rustic Santas and tree ornaments, holiday home decor and gifts, baskets, jewelry, handmade pottery pieces, plus stocking stuffers for everyone on your list. Free admission. Call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org.

Black Friday Festival

Join the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook for a Black Friday Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Featuring a petting zoo, live music by Burke & Brenda, caroling by the Celestrial Singers and Black Friday deals all day long. Call 751-2244.

Winter Lantern Festival

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Nov. 26 and 27 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Be ready for photo ops with friends and family, as this will be an unforgettable experience! Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. For more information, call 265-6768.

Northport Tree Lighting

The annual Northport Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Northport Village Park. Northport Mayor Donna Koch will have special guests to assist her in lighting the tree. The event will feature caroling from the Northport Chorale, Santa arriving with the Northport Volunteer Fire Department, and free hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of Copenhagen Bakery, Shipwreck Diner, and Northport Feed & Grain. Call 754-3905.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. Call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday Nov. 26

Country Parlor Holiday Show

See Nov. 25 listing.

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 25 listing.

Mount Sinai Turkey Trot

Registration is currently underway for the annual Mount Sinai Turkey Trot 5k at Mount Sinai High school, 110 N. Country Rd., Mount Sinai starting at 9 a.m. Fee is $25 in advance, $30 on race day. Kids can take part in a Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. for $10 in advance, $15 on race day. To register, visit www.runsignup.com. For more information, call 631-870-2500.

Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport kicks off its third annual holiday event, Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season, tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. with a tree lighting in the mansion courtyard at 6 p.m. Thousands of warm-white lights will create holiday magic inside and outside the Mansion and illuminate trees, wreaths, garlands, guest rooms, walkways, and the Vanderbilt Library. The event will include Candlelight Tours of the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion, visits with Santa and friends in his workshop, a children’s scavenger hunt, and a 15-minute Holiday Laser show in the Reichert Planetarium. The event continues Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3-18, and on Dec. 22. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children ages 12 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Huntington Electric Light parade

The 12th annual Huntington “Holiday Express” Electric Light Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. from the Big H Shopping Center on New York Avenue and will proceed north to Main Street and then west on Main Street to West Neck Road led by grand marshal Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti followed by a visit with Santa, live entertainment, and Christmas Tree Lighting on Wall Street. Call 351-3000.

Leg Lamp Lighting

Something *fragile* and exciting is coming! The iconic leg lamp lighting ceremony in homage to A Christmas Story returns to the old Northport Hardware store location, currently The Firefly Artists, 90 Main Street, Northport at 6:30 p.m. Former Mayor Doll will have the honor of lighting the leg. For more information, call 754-3905.

Sunday Nov. 27

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 25 listing.

Long Island Bridal Expo

East Wind Long Island, Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Long Island Bridal Expo Super Show form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a fashion show features a variety of wedding gowns and dresses from top designers, food tastings courtesy of East Wind, live DJ Showcase and meet professionals in photography, videography, wedding gowns, flowers, limousines, tuxedos, invitations, cakes, bands, hair salon and spa’s, photo booths, lighting, and decorating. Tickets $10 with advanced Registration. $20 at the Door. Visit www.eastwindlongisland.com.

Santa Parade

Santa Claus will be the star in this annual parade along Main Street in Port Jefferson with vintage cars, civic groups and floats. Parade starts at the Long Island Train Station on Main Street at 3 p.m., then makes it way down on Main Street, going right onto East Broadway and finishes at the Port Jefferson Village Center at 101A East Broadway. Santa will be on the first floor for photo opportunities. There will be a children’s singing choir and photo ops with ‘Snow Princesses.’Sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Call 473-1414.

Monday Nov. 28

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday Nov. 29

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Nov. 30

The Dogs of Chernobyl

Join Comsewogue Public Library in Port Jefferson Station for a program titled The Dogs of Chernobyl at 7 p.m. via Zoom.Animal behaviorist Stephan Quant will tell a story of hope and resilience about the dogs descended from pets left behind after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986. To register, call 928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org/DogsChernobyl.

Smithtown Tree Lighting

The Town of Smithtown will hold its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Hall, 99 West Main St., Smithtown from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy live music, school district students’ performances, treats and a special visit from Santa Claus! A particular spot will be set up to receive non-perishable food items as a donation for the Smithtown Pantry. Call 360-7512.

Holiday Lighting of the Big Duck

A beloved annual tradition, the Holiday Lighting of the Big Duck, located at 1012 New York State Route 24 in Flanders, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Included in the festivities are a visit from Quackerjack, the Long Island Ducks’ baseball team mascot, duck carols led by students from the Riverhead Middle School show choir, refreshments and the ever-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus by fire truck. Call 852-3377.

Thursday Nov. 1

Bedlam Street Bash

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor in celebrating the village’s past with a Bedlam Street Bash fundraiser at 7 p.m. celebrating the rowdy history of Cold Spring Harbor’s Main Street, once nicknamed Bedlam Street. Guests will enjoy delicious bites from local restaurants, rum tastings, historic then & now presentations with historian Robert Hughes, a presentation about the history of rum with Dr. Jennifer Anderson, craft-making, scavenger hunt and live music. Advance tickets are $40 per person, $50 at the door. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

The Kat & Dave Show

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes David Foster and Katherine McPhee to the Mian Stage for a performance of The Kat & Dave Show at 7 p.m. Join them for an intimate evening of the hits that have defined their incredible careers. Tickets range from $49 to $100. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Film

‘Singin In the Rain’

In honor of its 70th anniversary, Singin in the Rain will be screened at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. with new digital restoration and an introduction by Philip Harwood. Gene Kelly shines as silent-movie idol Don Lockwood, whose career (and leading lady, hilariously played by Jean Hagen) is imperiled by the coming of sound – until he hooks up with lovely ingenue Debbie Reynolds. The brilliant supporting cast includes Donald O’Connor, Millard Mitchell, Douglas Fowley and the great Cyd Charisse, whose long-legged “Broadway Melody” ballet with Kelly nearly steals the show! Tickets are $15 Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Noises Off’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. *Mature Content* General admission: $14, Veterans and students 16 years of age or younger: $10, Suffolk students with current ID get one free ticket. To order, visit https://sunysuffolk.edu/spotlight or call 451-4163.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘A Christmas Story’

The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas ­ an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 with a special sensory performance on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Nutcracker’

A perennial favorite, Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Main Stage, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook for five performances from Dec. 17 to 19. The cast will be led by Seiskaya Ballet’s award winning Principal Dancer Maya Butkevich and 1st Soloists Vivian Ye, Madeleine Martufi, Nina Zhang and Kaede Urso. Tickets range from $34 to $40. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

‘A Christms Carol’

The Ministrel Players will present their annual holiday production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on Dec. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, email [email protected]

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted

Vendors Wanted

◆ Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport seeks vendors for its annual St. Nicholas Bazaar on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 631-261-7670 for further details.

◆ Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook seeks craft vendors for its Holiday Night Market on Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 631-588-5024.

◆ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its first annual Three Village Winter Market, an outdoor holiday shopping experience, on Dec. 10 and 11 from 11 to 4 p.m. $100 for one day or $150 for both. Call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.