Times … and dates: May 25 to June 1, 2023

Thursday May 25

Native American drumming

All Souls Church Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798.

Friday May 26

Goat and Alpaca Yoga

Smithtown Historical Society 239 E. Main St, Smithtown invites the community for an evening of Goat and Alpaca Yoga at 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m. Your yoga instructor will lead you through a 45 minute practice of yoga with friendly, interactive goats. Goats generously provided by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $30 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. Registration is required. Sessions are open to child participants ages 7-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets available at Eventbrite. Call 265-6768 for more info.

Huntington YMCA Carnival

The Huntington YMCA, 60 Main St., Huntington will host its annual Memorial Day Weekend Carnival tonight from 6 to 10:30 p.m., May 27 and May 28 from 1 to 10:30 p.m., and May 29 from 1 to 6 p.m. featuring carnival rides, entertainment, food, games, and much more. Visit ymcali.org/carnival for more information.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. Call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday May 27

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 26 listing.

Community Quilt Show

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mount Sinai hosts a Community Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come view beautiful quilts and take a chance on a raffle to win a quilt. Free admission. Quilts will be for sale next door at the Red Barn. Call 473-1582.

Civil War Encampment

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts a Civil War Encampment from noon to 4 p.m. Join them on the open fields for Civil War-era military camps, historical reenactors, musket demonstrations, battlefield doctor, music and vendors. $5 per person. Parking is at 222 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Call 265-6768.

Steeple Showcase Concert

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mount Sinai invites the community to a Steeple Showcase concert from 4 to 6 p.m. The outdoor event will feature pop/rock and roll/ country music by Ed Melendez and Bob Sinclair with raffles and a hot dog truck. Bring seating. Questions? Call 331-2535.

Sunday May 28

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 26 listing.

Street Painting Festival

East End Arts, 133 E. Main St., Riverhead will host the 26th annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Downtown Riverhead and in front of East End Arts from noon to 5 p.m. Featuring street painting for all ages and skill levels, live music, interactive art, a kids zone, craft and artisan Vendors, food trucks , fine arts sale, drum circle and dance and theatre performances. Free admission. Call 727-0900.

Ronkonkoma Street Fair

The Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Ronkonkoma Street Fair along Hawkins Avenue in Ronkonkoma on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring over 200 vendors with live entertainment, merchandise, food, children’s rides, arts and crafts and lots of fun for fall. Call 963-2796 for more info.

Monday May 29

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 26 listing.

Tuesday May 30

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a presentation titled “The Older, Wiser Driver,” practical information we all can comprehend, presented by AAA in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15 on DJ night, $20 on band night on the third Tuesday of the month. Call 516-521-1410.

Wednesday May 31

Community Job Fair

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook hosts a Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by the Suffolk County One Stop Employment Center. Bring your resume and dress to impress. No registration necessary. Call 588-5024 for further information.

Thursday June 1

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host Scott Chaskey, poet-farmer and pioneer of the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) movement, for a presentation of his latest memoir, Soil and Spirit: Cultivation and Kinship in the Web of Life at 7 p.m. Chaskey will share a life in verse, agriculture, and ecology. Tickets are $10, free for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘Moonstruck’

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a screening of Moonstruck on May 26 at 9:30 p.m. One of the most enchanting romantic comedies of all time assembles a flawless ensemble cast for a ferociously funny look at a multigenerational Italian American family in Brooklyn. Starring Cher as Loretta, a widow in her thirties whose feelings about her engagement to her casual beau Johnny (Danny Aiello) are thrown into question after she meets his hot-blooded brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage) — and one night at the opera changes everything. Rated PG. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Complete Works of William Shakespeare’

The Carriage House Players kick off the 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) on May 26 at 8 p.m. Three Shakespeare enthusiasts attempt to do the impossible: Act their way through all of The Bard’s 37 plays in one night. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘The Sound of Music’

Up next for the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B23.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true—and all that jazz! Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B17.

‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June 4 to 30. Young Valentine travels to Milan to find his fortune, but instead falls for the fair Silvia, daughter of the Duke. His world is turned upside down when his best friend, Proteus, abandons his love, Julia, in Verona to woo Silvia for himself. With a pair of bumbling servants and a dog, it’s a lively Shakespearean comedy about the complexities of love, lust, and friendship. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories with a twist on the theme Out Loud in honor of Pride month, on June 10 at 7 p.m. This show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. Storytellers will include Jude Treder-Wolff, Calvin Cato, Jamie Brickhouse, Rosemary Flanagan and Rev. Yunus Coldman. Tickets are $20 online at Eventbrite or $25 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com for more info.

Class Reunions

•Hauppauge High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion on July 22, 2023 with a prunion party on July 21 and a reunion picnic on July 23. For details, email [email protected].

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].