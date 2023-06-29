Times … and dates: June 29 to July 6, 2023

Thursday June 29

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus celebrates its 30th annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival at Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport tonight and June 30 from 6 to 11 p.m. and July 1 from 3 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, games, food, craft beer, live music and circus shows. Fireworks on July 1. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-261-1077

Northport Community Band

The Northport Community Band will host a concert at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight, July 6, July 13, July 20 and July 27 starting at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. www.ncb59.org

Friday June 30

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

See June 29 listing.

Sounds on the Sound

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Sounds on the Sound Port Jefferson Sunset Cruise on Friday, June 30 from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. featuring a performance by Dr. K’s Motown Revue (Motown tribute band). For ages 21 and over. General tickets are $45, VIP tickets are $65 at www.portjeffchamber.com. For more information, call 631-473-1414.

Musical Moments

Musical Moments in Kings Park return to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. tonight with a free concert by Mystery Play, courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Bring seating. 516-319-0672

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition kicks off its annual Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor Friday evenings at 7 p.m., with a performances by The Haymakers, Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Saturday July 1

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

See June 29 listing.

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours. 631-692-4664.

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson will be the featured poet. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Arts Council’s 58th annual Summer Arts Festival with music, theater and dance from July 1 to 30. Opening week schedule features Sunny Jain’s Red Baraat tonight at 8 p.m., Nassau Pops Symphony Orchestra on July 2 at 7 p.m.; Huntington Community Band on July 5 at 8 p.m, Huntington Men’s Chorus on July 6 at 8 p.m. and The Englishtown Project on July 7 at 8 p.m. For the full schedule, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. 631-271-8423

Sunday July 2

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See July 1 listing.

Sushi Savant Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Sushi Savant from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series returns to Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with the Claudia Jacobs Band at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Monday July 3

Movie Trivia Night

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Tuesday July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Grab yourself a lawn chair and head down to Main Street so you don’t miss a moment of the Port Jefferson Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Fire trucks, dancers, bagpipe players, classic cars and more. The event is sponsored by Port Jefferson Fire

Department. 631-473-1414

Celebration of Hometown Heroes

VFW Post 6249, 109 King Road, Rocky Point and the Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce present A Celebration of Hometown Heroes at 11 a.m. Followed by a live reading of the Declaration of Independence. Refreshments will be served. 631-729-0699

Fireworks at Bald Hill

Celebrate Independence Day at the Long Island Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville with a high-energy concert by Mean Machine and The Chiclettes starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by fireworks by Grucci at 9:15 p.m. Free. 631-676-7500

Wednesday July 5

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See July 1 listing.

Author Visit

Join science writer and artist Erica Cirino as she discusses her book Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis at Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport at 4 p.m. Plastic pollution is not confined to the oceans, but is prevalent in our air, food, and soil as well. Learn about the real story of the plastic crisis and gain hope hearing about what is being done across the world to address the problem. Open to all. To register, call 261-6930.

Author Talk

Join CNN Senior Political Analyst and author John Avlon as he discusses his new book, Lincoln and the Fight For Peace, at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture. Free and open to all. Registration required. 631-585-9393

Barn FRIENDraiser

Join the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket for a FRIENDraiser event from 6 to 8 p.m. Come learn about the history of the Dominick-Crawford Barn, c.1840, and how it was saved from ruin. Enjoy live music by Donna Lee, food trucks, beer and wine, children’s play zone, docent-led tours of the exhibits and hard hat tours of the barn build. To RSVP, email [email protected]. 631-751-3730

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council kicks off its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with The Well Diggers. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Thursday 6

Northport Community Band

See June 29 listing.

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See July 1 listing.

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Just Sixties tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson kicks off its annual Harborside concerts at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with a performance by Solid 70s. Bring seating. 631-473-4724 www.portjeff.com

Film

‘Every Body’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a special screening of the documentary Every Body, a revelatory investigation of the lives of intersex people, on July 5 at 7:30 p.m. The film tells the stories of three individuals who have moved from childhoods marked by shame, secrecy, and non-consensual surgeries to thriving adulthoods after each decided to set aside medical advice to keep their bodies a secret and instead came out as their authentic selves. With Director Julie Cohen in person. Tickets are $15, $10 members. www.cinemaartcentre.org.

‘Brothers In Blues’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen the documentary Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Brothers Jimmie and Stevie went from a small, post-war house in Oak Cliff, Texas to selling millions of records and playing alongside the likes of David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jackson Browne, Carlos Santana and more. Featuring newly revealed photos, home movies and interviews. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June 4 to 30. Young Valentine travels to Milan to find his fortune, but instead falls for the fair Silvia, daughter of the Duke. His world is turned upside down when his best friend, Proteus, abandons his love, Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Class Reunions

•Hauppauge High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion on July 22, 2023 with a reunion party on July 21 and a reunion picnic on July 23. For details, email [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion on the weekend of August 4-6. For information, email Lori Sternlicht Lucki @ [email protected] or call 631-495-8604.

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected]

Vendors Wanted

■ Vendors are wanted for the 2nd annual Port Paws Dog Festival at Joe Erland Park in Port Jefferson on July 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fee is $350 for 10X10 booth for both days. Visit portpawsdogfest.com/vendors or text 516-939-8960.

■ Spirit of Huntington, 2 Melville Road, Huntington seeks artists, musicians, and vendors fort its Spirit of Summer Art Festival on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $125 fee for 8’ by 10’ area. Rain date Aug. 13. Deadline to apply is July 28. Visit www.spiritofhuntington.com.

■ Northport Arts Coalition is now accepting applications from artists and artisans for its annual Art in the Park event at Northport Village Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All crafts must be handmade by the artist — no kits, manufactured items, purchased pieces, imports or resale items will be permitted. 10’ X 10’ artist space is $100, $80 for NAC members. Only 40 spaces are available. Deadline to apply is June 30. Visit www.northportarts.org for an application or call 631-261-1872.

■ The Village of Lake Grove seeks arts & crafts, food and community vendors for its 2023 Lake Grove Summer Festival at Memorial Park, 980 Hawkins Ave., Lake Grove on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit lakegroveny.gov for an application.

■ Vendor applications are now available for Sunshine Prevention Center’s Family Fall Festival at 468 Boyle Road, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Oct 15). Fee is $50 for a 10 x 10 space, no charge for Agency Resource tables. Bring your own tables, tents, chairs. All vendors must also donate a prize ($20 value) for a raffle. Register at www.sunshinepreventionctr.org or email [email protected].

■ Craft and new merchandise vendors are wanted for the St. Thomas of Canterbury Church Fall Car Show and Craft Fair, 90 Edgewood Ave., Smithtown, on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $50 per booth (10’ by 10’ space). For more information, call 631-265-4520 or visit www.Stthomasofcanterbury.net.

Volunteers Wanted

The Greenlawn Centerport Historical Association seeks volunteers for its Summer Gardiner Farm Stand. One volunteer is needed for each shift to work alongside a GCHA rep. Shifts are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning the week of July 1. High school students can earn community service credit! For more information, call 631-754-1180 or email [email protected]

