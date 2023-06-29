Kids Korner: June 29 to July 6, 2023

PROGRAMS

Dress Up at Sea

In celebration of Pride Month, The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Dress Up at Sea, on June 29 at 2 p.m. and again at 4 p.m. Set sail with drag artist and mermaid, Bella Noche, for a unique Drag Story Hour including maritime origins of mermaids and reading mythical stories. Decorate a ship wheel ornament to keep for your own journeys. Costumes encouraged. Admission fee + $10. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418.

Owl Prowl

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Owl Prowl on June 30 at 8 p.m. (rescheduled from June 23). Meet and learn about some of their resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Mud Day at Sweetbriar

Get ready to get muddy! Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts a Mud Day on July 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Join them for slime making, sand playing and volcano building. Meet some animals that love to dig around just like you! $10 per child and no charge for adults. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

The Patriot Tour

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket kicks off its 2023 Family Summer Program series with The Patriot Tour with Margo Arceri of Tri-Spy Tours on July 4 from 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the Patriots that lived in Setauket during the Revolutionary War during this walk around the park. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Free. 631-689-6146

Scrimshaw Carving

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for an afternoon of Scrimshaw Carving on July 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Discover how whalers carved teeth, bone, and baleen into beautiful works of art, then create your own scrimshaw-style art on a keepsake box. This classic, popular craft has long been a rite of passage for Long Islanders! Admission + $10 participant. 631-367-3418

THEATER

‘Seussical Jr.’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents an outdoor production of Seussical Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 8 to Aug. 17. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical musical extravaganza. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 28 to July 2. Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary ten-year-old who longs to travel the world and do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Paris to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three-dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears’

Up next at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson is Goldilocks & The Show Biz Bears from July 7 to July 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on July 9. Join them for a delightful re-telling of the famous story as Goldilocks, a Campfire Bluebird Pioneer Scout Girl, joins up with the three nicest show-biz bears you’d ever hope to meet. Along with Granny Locks and Wolf Hunter, Forest Ranger, the crew foil the villainous plans of Billy de Goat Gruff. Don’t miss this hysterical musical melodrama about safety! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? on July 2 at noon. Robert Zemeckis’ brilliant, and altogether hilarious classic returns! Eddie is a toon-hating private detective who is hired to clear the name of toon-sensation Roger Rabbit. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.