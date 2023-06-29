Wanted for using stolen credit cards in Farmingville

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases in Farmingville.

A man allegedly made purchases using two stolen credit cards at Gaurav Wine and Liquors, Family Dollar, and Fine Fair Supermarket, all in Farmingville, on June 13 and 14. The cards had been previously stolen from a home on Waverly Avenue in Farmingville. The man, who was described at white and approximately 40 to 50 years old, has a tattoo on his right forearm and left the stores on a bicycle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.