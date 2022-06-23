Times … and dates: June 23 to June 30, 2022

Thursday, June 23

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday, June 24

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington and runs through Aug. 7. The free festival will feature music, dance and theatre performed by regional artists as well as those from around the U.S. and the world. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. Details on page B12.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door only. Call 928-9100 for more information.

Saturday, June 25

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See June 24 listing.

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Caumsett Sampler hike from 9:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. On this leisurely but hilly 5-mile saunter, you will get an overview of nature in the field, forest, seashore, and pond. Adults only. $4 per person, Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Student art reception/open house

One River School of Art and Design, 5070 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a reception/open house for its Spring Student Exhibition from 3 to 5 p.m. Come view the amazing artwork and learn about what the art school has to offer including creative art camps for kids and teens and adult workshops. For more information, call 743-7001 or visit www.portjefferson.oneriverschool.com

Celebrate St. James benefit

The Knox School’s Wm. Shoemaker Theatre, 541 Long Beach Road, St. James presents Celebrate America & St. James, a patriotic evening of musical comedy, at 7 p.m. Enjoy a live musical revue of patriotic Broadway songs while raising money to save the St. James Calderone Theatre. Refreshments and food will be served at 4:30 p.m. Bring seating. Tickets are $35 adults, $20 children. 631-984-0201, www.celebratestjames.org.

Sunday, June 26

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See June 24 listing.

Outdoor Thrift Market

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Outdoor Thrift Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of treasures! Proceeds will go towards the medical care of the Center’s injured wildlife. For more information, call 901-5911.

Northport Walking Tour

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport presents Parading Down Main Street, a walking tour through Northport history with guide Dan Sheehan from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tour starts at the museum and continues down Main Street. Tickets are $7 per person. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Meditation in the Park

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson hosts a free event, “Coping in the World we Live in Through Meditation,” at 1:30 p.m. The pandemic, our health, work, the news, and the world around us…so many things are vying for our attention and causing fear and anxiety. All of this can become distressing, however there is a place where we can go to that is a private retreat from the world we live in today. That is through meditation. Join speaker John Bednarik as he discusses the benefits of meditation in reclaiming peace of mind. Participants will have an opportunity to practice the meditation technique outdoors. To register, visit www.portjeff.com or call 802-2160.

Monday, June 27

Tuesday, June 28

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See June 24 listing.

Audubon lecture

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a virtual lecture titled Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge: History, Management & Wildlife from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guest speaker Don Riepe will discuss the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge and how despite intensive development over the past 100 years, the Bay still provides critical habitat for a great diversity of wildlife. The event is free and open to all. Advance registration required by visiting www.4has.org.

Wednesday, June 29

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See June 24 listing.

Tide Mill Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will lead a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill, one of the best preserved 18th century tide mills in the country! at 11:30 a.m. The tour begins with a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach into Puppy Cove, past waterfront mansions with sightings of egrets, ospreys, and visiting waterfowl. Your guide will explain the workings of the mill with some related social history, and each tour participant will receive a comprehensive, illustrated booklet. Ticket are $20 per person, $15 members. To purchase, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

St. James Summer Nights

For the 5th year, St. James Elementary School, 580 Lake Ave., St. James hosts St. James Summer Nights today, July 20 and Aug. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. featuring food trucks, craft vendors and musical acts. It’s a perfect family outing and a chance to mingle with your neighbors and community under the summer stars.

An evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. The first session will be open to children aged 7 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 265-6768.

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus celebrates its 29th annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival at Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport tonight, June 30 and July 1 from 6 to 11 p.m. and July 2 from 3 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, games, food, craft beer, live music, circus shows and Saturday fireworks. Special attractions include the Royal Legacy Circus, Scotto’s Carnival Stage, a Zeppole eating contest on June 30 and a St. Anthony statue procession on July 2. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-262-1891, www.newtonshows.com.

Thursday, June 30

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

See June 24 listing.

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

See June 29 listing.

Walk & Talk Tour

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers Walk & Talk tours at 11 a.m. and again 12:30 p.m. Come for an intriguing walking tour of the Vanderbilt Estate with knowledgeable Museum educators. Learn about the history of the Eagle’s Nest estate; Warren & Wetmore’s design and exterior architectural details of the 24-room Spanish Revival mansion; and the striking ironwork of Samuel Yellin, considered the greatest iron artisan of the early 20th century. Tickets, which include general admission, are available for purchase only at the door: Adults $16, seniors/students $15, children under 12 $13, and members free. Visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org for more information.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents an evening lecture titled Gentleman Bankers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Guest speaker Dr. Susie J. Pak will discuss J.P. Morgan and the world of investment banking in the early the 20th century. Tickets are $10 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘Hello, Bookstore’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a special screening of Hello, Bookstore on June 26 at 2 p.m. In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore in its hour of need. A landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts, The Bookstore is a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner, Matt Tannenbaum, whose passion for stories runs deep. Presiding at The Bookstore for over forty years, Matt is a true bard of the Berkshires and his shop is the kind of place to get lost in. This intimate portrait of The Bookstore and the family at its heart offers a journey through good times, hard times and the stories hidden on the shelves. Filmmaker Adam Zax, The Bookstore owner Matt Tannenbaum, Mallory Braun, and Cinema Arts Centre co-director Dylan Skolnick, will hold a post-film discussion and audience Q&A. A pop-up bookstore will take place throughout the day in the Cinema’s Sky Room Café. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610 or visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Leave it to Beavers!’

The Four Harbors Audubon Society continues its First Friday Movie Night series with Nature’s documentary Leave it to Beavers at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on July 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Discover why this curious animal is so important to our landscapes and ecosystems.Unfortunately, it hasn’t received much recognition for that accomplishment until now. A growing number of scientists, conservationists and grass-roots environmentalists have come to regard beavers as overlooked tools in reversing the effects of global warming and world-wide water shortages. A discussion will follow. Free but registration is required by calling 766-3075.

Theater

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 29. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Much Ado About Nothing from June 5 to June 26 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Kinky Boots’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Troilus and Cressida’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Troilus and Cressida from July 1 to 24 (excluding July 15 and 22)on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Vendors Wanted

◆ The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has vendor opportunities available for its upcoming outdoor Farmer’s Markets on July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept.17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 631-929-3500 x708 for an application.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks glass enthusiasts (both sea glass and historic glass) and vendors to be a part of it Suffolk County Seaglass Festival on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for vendor participation is $50 and entitles you to a 72” banquet table for displaying your items. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org for an application or call 631-367-3418.

◆ Nesconset Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its Nesconset Day street fair along Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 631-672-5197 or email [email protected]

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only). Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application or get more info.