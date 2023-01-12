Times … and dates: Jan. 12 to 19, 2023

Thursday Jan. 12

Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society kicks off its Lunch & Learn series in the new year with Reflections on Women in Long Island at Encore Luxury Living, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dr. Natalie Naylor will present an overview of Long Island women’s roles in colonial settlements, the Revolution, religion and community activities. Lunch will be served. $50 per person, $45 members. RSVP by Jan. 9 at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Atelier art reception

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #15, St. James for the opening reception of its latest exhibit, Vivid World of Denis Ponsot, in Atelier Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit will run through Feb. 22. For more information, call 250-9009.

Comsewogue Library art reception

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to an artist reception for Casey Greene’s Lore & Myth in the gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is required. Questions? Call 928-1212.

Movie Trivia Night

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Casual film lovers and buffs are invited to join the museum staff online for a night of cinematic fun. From Seinfeld to Star Wars, enjoy trivia about people, places, music, and famous maritime moments inspired by TV and film. Work solo, or form a team for the chance to win Narwhal Ball tickets and guest passes. $10 suggested donation. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Sky Room Talk

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Sky Room Talk titled Elvis Movies: A Closer Look at 8 p.m. Could you see Elvis Presley cast as Hamlet or Abraham Lincoln? The words “Elvis Movie” conjures up images of a Technicolor Elvis singing for surfer girls, children and animals. Elvis Presley’s better films display memorable, stellar filmmaking, and some remarkable, often believable performances by the King of Rock and Roll. Film historian Glenn Andreiev returns to the Cinema with a fresh look at those enjoyable and sometimes surprising Elvis Presley movies. Tickets are $17. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Friday Jan. 13

An evening of opera

Calling all opera lovers! St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main Street, Northport hosts a concert by Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. $10 donation, students free. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.operanight.org.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe, UUFSB, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket presents Pete Mancini and the Hillside Airmen in concert at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, available in advance and at the door. Light refreshments for sale. For more information, visit www.groundsandsounds.org or call 751-0297.

Saturday Jan. 14

Second Saturdays Poetry

The Second Saturdays poetry series will be returning to historic All Souls Church via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Dick Westheimer. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown kicks off the new year with a family program titled Superheroes of the Sky from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about Bald Eagles, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 adults, $5 children ages 11 and under. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Island Chamber Brass in concert

As part of its Saturdays at Six concert series, All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook, will present The Island Chamber Brass in concert at 6 p.m. Stony Brook University graduate students, the group will be playing works by Stravinsky, Gabrieli, Ewald, Ewazen, and more. Free. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Sunday Jan. 15

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market kicks off today at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held every Sunday through April 30. For more information, call 473-4778.

Huntington Farmers Market

The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.

Peace Garden dedication

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai invites the community to a Peace Pole and Peace Garden dedication on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at 11:15 a.m. Refreshments will follow in Voorhees Hall. For more information, call 928-4317.

LITMA Contradance

The Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St. Smithtown will host a Contradance by the Long Island Traditional Music Association at 2 p.m. with caller Chart Guthrie and music by the Blarney Possum band (dance music from the crossroads of Appalachia and Ireland). Basic instruction will be held at 1:45 p.m. Admission is $15, $10 members $7.50 students, children under 16 free with paid adult. For more information, call 369-7854 or visit www.litma.org.

Monday Jan. 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday Jan. 17

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes certified life coach Linda Mazza to the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Learn how to go from worrier to warrior by reframing your state of mind. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Wednesday Jan. 18

Tech Support

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will provide hands-on help with your smartphone or tablet from 7 to 9 p.m. Be sure to bring your device and passwords. Space is limited. Sign up for a 15-minute appointment by calling Adult Services at 928-1212. Open to all.

Thursday Jan. 19

Community Outreach Bus

The Catholic Health Community Mobile Outreach Bus will be in the Emma Clark Library’s parking lot, 120 Main St., Setauket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose screenings along with patient education and referrals as needed. Free flu vaccinations will be offered as well. The last screening will begin at 1:45 p.m. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. Open to all. Questions? Email [email protected] or call 941-4080.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Climate Change and Ecology lectures series with a presentation by Dr. Becca Franks titled What the Fishes Taught Us at 7 p.m. A leading scholar in animal welfare studies, Franks will speak about the concept of dignity and its role in thinking through our relationships with the non-human world. Tickets are $10, free for members, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Theater

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with The Sweet Delilah Swim Club from Jan. 14 to Feb. 4. This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Film

‘The Godfather Part II’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Best of the Big Screen series with a screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. Part II of the Godfather trilogy continues the saga of the Corleone Family, serving as both a prologue and a sequel, extending over a period of 60 years and three generations. Chronicling both the rise of youthful Don Vito Corleone (Robert DeNiro replacing Marlon Brando) to Mafia chief in the early 1900s in the Little Italy section of New York City, as well as the career of Corleone’s son Michael (Al Pacino) from his patriarchal prime to his decline a year later. Winner of six Academy Awards, the film will be introduced by film historian and librarian, Philip Harwood. Tickets are $15, $10 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.