Times … and dates: February 8 to 15, 2024

Thursday Feb. 8

Volunteer Fair heads to Selden

Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Road, Selden will host a Venues for Volunteering Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Come find out what volunteer opportunities are available in our area and how you can help. Representatives from over 20 organizations will be in attendance including Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, Friends of the Middle Country Public Library, Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook, Mercy Haven Inc., Save-A-Pet Animal Rescue, Selden Fire Department, and the Three Village Historical Society. No registration required. For more information, call 631-585-9393.

Reboli Art History Lecture

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will host a free art history lecture with award-winning artist and art history enthusiast Kevin McEvoy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Light snacks will be served. No reservations are required to attend. 631-751-7707

Staller Center Music Recital

Jennifer Frautschi and Christina Dahl of SBU Dept. of Music return for another popular evening of duos for violin and piano at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 7 p.m. This program considers four very different sonatas written within a twenty-year period that encompasses WWI, and the aftermath of the war. Program includes Szymanowski Sonata in D Minor, Op. 9 for Violin and Piano (1904); Bartok Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano, SZ 76 (1922); Marguerite Canal Sonata for Violin and Piano (1922)—selections; and Ravel Violin Sonata No. 2 (1923-27). Free. 631-632-2787

Victorian Valentine’s Day

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a Victorian Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. Make your date night, Gal-entine’s, or early Valentine’s Day celebration unforgettable! Education Coordinator Carol Taylor takes you on a journey from the beginning of Valentine’s Day to modern times while learning (and sampling) wine paired with handcrafted chocolates. Your evening concludes with a gift provided by Nite Owl Promotions. Tickets are $60, $50 members and must be purchased in advance at www.northporthistorical.org. Ages 21+ only. Questions? Call 631-757-9859.

Friday Feb. 9

Game Night in St. James

Join Celebrate St. James for an adult Game Night at the Calderone Theatre, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy board games, card games, light refreshments, pizza and a hot chocolate bar. $10 donation. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

An Evening of Opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport hosts a concert by Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature an entertaining assortment of vocal excerpts from famous and beloved operas followed by a reception. $10 donation, students free. www.operanight.org

Bennett Harris in Concert

The Village of Port Jefferson Dept. of Recreation and the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continue their Winter Tide concert series at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a performance by Blues Master Bennett Harris in the Sail Loft Room (3rd floor) from 7 to 8 p.m. playing tunes by Bessie Smith, Robert Johnson, Blind Blake, as well as his own originals. Tickets are $5 at the door. 631-802-2160

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds concert featuring the Claudia Jacobs Band (eclectic mix of folk, blues, pop and soul) with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Open mic starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and are available in advance online or at the door. www.groundsandsounds.org, 631-751-0297

Saturday Feb. 10

February Funny Fest

The Comedy Club@Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson announces the return of February Funny Fest at 8 p.m. with comedians Ellen Karis, Coach Tom Whitely, Richie Byrne and more. Tickets are $40. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Feb. 11

Valentine’s Day Serenade

Smithtown Historical Society will host a Valentine’s Day Serenade concert by Transitions Saxophone Quartet at the Caleb Smith House, 5 North Country Road, Smithtown from noon to 2 p.m.. Celebrating a century of songs of love, Transitions will perform the music of artists who have been inspired by love and romance. Wine and chocolate strawberries will be served. Proceeds will go towards preservation and repair of the SHS’s historic buildings. Ticket are $20 per person, $30 per couple. To order, call 631-265-6768.

Chinese Brush Painting

Join the North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham for a Chinese Brushwork Painting class from 1 to 3 p.m. where you will learn the basic brush marks, how to use rice paper using Chinese brushes and ink. By listening to the history of this art form and watching painting demonstrations of bamboo, stems, leaves and blossoms, you will create your original piece of Chinese brushwork/painting to bring home. All materials are supplied. Open to all. To register, call 631-929-4488.

Nick Russell in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes Nick Russell with Sydney Swinson for songs and stories from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Avenue in Huntington hosts a Ridotto Concert, concerts with a touch of theater, featuring pianist Sofya Gulyak at 4 p.m. Program will include works by Chopin, Debussy and Liszt’s Norma Fantasie. Tickets are $35 adults $30 seniors, $25 members and $12 students. For reservations, call 631-385-0373, or email [email protected].

Monday Feb. 12

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker will Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon. Also on the agenda will be a representative from Congressman Nick LaLota’s office with an update on the post office closure. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

The American Bombshells

The John W. Engeman, 250 Main St., Northport celebrates Valentine’s Day with a concert by The American Bombshells, a modern day twist on the Andrews Sisters, who serve as Ambassadors of America’s Gratitude, traveling the globe with an All-American show that dazzles in three part harmony! Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Tuesday Feb. 13

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a talk by Rabbi Aaron Benson who will discuss the current issues in Israel in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Shades of Bublé Concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Route 25A, Northport continues its Special Event Series with Shades of Bublé at 8 p.m. With three voices singing incredible songs like “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” “Sway,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Home,” “Everything,” “Fever,” “Save the Last Dance for Me” and many more, the show brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Tickets are $45. To order call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Breakfast & Trivia

Town of Brookhaven’s Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai hosts a Valentine’s Day Breakfast & Trivia Game event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served. Free. Please call 631-451-5312 to register.

Valentine’s Day at the LIM

Drop by the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on Feb. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. for a special 2-for-1 admission! Treat your sweetheart to a romantic afternoon enjoying the museum’s new art exhibitions, including the Power of Two, featuring works by artist couples of Long Island; Finding Hidden Treasures: The Art of Samuel Adoquei; Painting Partnership: Reynold and Joan Ruffins; and Colors of Long Island: Student Art Exhibition. 631-751-0066 See more on page B17.

Thursday Feb. 15

Emerson Legacy Concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents an Emerson Legacy Concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. featuring Emerson Members Eugene Drucker, violin, and Lawrence Dutton, viola. Program will include works by Bartok, Dvorak, Mozart and Mendelssohn. Tickets range from $41 to $48. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Film

‘The Miracle Club’

Join us at Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a viewing of The Miracle Club starring Maggie Smith, Laura Linney, and Kathy Bates on Fe. 14 at 2 p.m. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

‘Casablanca’ at the CAC

“Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine.” Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington invites all lovebirds and lonelyhearts to spend Valentine’s Day with them revisiting a classic, “Casablanca” on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. $20 per person, $15 members. Order tickets in advance at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, from Jan. 18 to March 3. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Tick Tick Boom!’ *

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents Tick, Tick…Boom! from Feb. 17 to March 16. This semi-autobiographical pop/rock musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer-Prize and Tony Award winning creator of RENT, inspired Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2021 Netflix movie adaptation and explores the sacrifices one man makes and the passion it takes to pursue a dream. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main Street, Port Jefferson presents a production of (Mostly) True Things on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with stories on the theme Sucker For Love about those times we go to extremes, abandon reason and take big leaps because of love. Four storytellers will compete to win the audience’s choice for the biggest “sucker for love.” Also 3 of the stories will include subtle little lies, but all the stories are otherwise true. The audience gets to question the storytellers, then vote for the person they think told it straight. Tickets are $20 online at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door (cash only). 631-928-6529

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 25th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from Feb. 24 to March 23 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 2,000 submissions world-wide, these eight cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Sean Amato, Ginger Dalton, Jae Hughes, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Andrew Markowitz, Linda May, Rob Schindlar, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Julia Albino, Courtney Gilmore, Gina Lardi, and Cassidy Rose O’Brien. . Please Note: Adult content and language. All tickets are $25. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Lake Grove Farmers Market

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Winter Farmers Market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze) on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 516-444-1280