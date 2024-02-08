Kids Korner: Feb. 8 to 15, 2024

PROGRAMS

Kids Craft Day

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Kids Craft Day from Feb. 10 to 14. Drop by between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make a Valentine’s Day craft to take home. While supplies last. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Super Bowl ‘Saturday’

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Super Bowl “Saturday” event on Feb. 10. Get excited for the big game! Elementary-aged kids and their families are welcome to stop by anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to enjoy football-themed festivities. Includes a raffle to win a special prize. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s jersey or football-themed attire. There is no registration for this event, and it is geared towards children in kindergarten through 6th grade. 631-941-4080

Lunar New Year at the Vanderbilt

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport in celebrating the Year of the Dragon on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Make a paper lantern, learn Chinese calligraphy, create a traditional good luck decoration, and visit the collections to see one of the animals in the Chinese Zodiac. Tickets are $20 guests, $18 members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Family Hour Sunday

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents a special Family Hour Sunday in both Spanish and English on Feb. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with educators Tami Wood and Karina Giménez. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org. 631-380-3230.

Storytime Under Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Storytime Under the Stars series on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life in the planetarium theater! Children ages 2 and older are invited to wear their most comfy pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Tickets are $8 for guests, $6 for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

The Phases of Water

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents Tiny Tots program titled The Phases of Water on Feb. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. For children ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. Advance registration required by calling 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr. returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Jan. 27 to March 3. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Sing along with a princess during winter break as the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts A Royal Princess Party from Feb. 17 to 25 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Royal Historians will guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs. Be sure to wear your best royal attire — this is going to be one party you don’t want to miss! You’ll love this heartwarming celebration filled with stories, songs and special guests. Tickets are $16 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 21 to March 16 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 25 at 11 a.m Enjoy a grand-new take on this classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family — a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $12. To order, calll 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.