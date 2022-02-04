Times … and dates: February 3 to February 10, 2022

Thursday, February 3

An evening of jazz

Join the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a concert by the Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m. The 17-member Jazz Loft Big Band led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel will perform jazz standards and original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 751-1895.

Friday, February 4

First Friday at the Heckscher

The Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series tonight from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special musical performance by singer/songwriter/pianist Gail Storm at 7 p.m. Free admission. For more information, visit www.heckscher.org.

Saturday, February 5

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

The Port Jefferson BID will present the Village of Port Jefferson’s 3rd annual Ice Festival today and Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rescheduled from Jan. 29 and 30) The Village will transform into a winter wonderland with live ice carvings by renowned sculptor and Guinness Book Of World record holder Rich Daly of Ice Images, Inc., an interactive graffiti wall, horse-drawn carriage rides, live entertainment, ice corn hole, marshmallow roasting, and even the infamous ice queens, Elsa and Anna, will be visiting with Olaf and Kristoff. Free. Rain/snow dates are Feb. 5 and 6. For a full schedule of events, visit www.portjeff.com.

Watercolor workshop

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers an adult workshop titled Watercolor in the Hall of Fishes from 10 a.m. to noon. A museum educator will discuss William K. Vanderbilt II’s expeditions, his contributions in marine science and the work of William Belanske. Participants will sketch and paint from the collection. Materials will be provided. Fee is $20, $18 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Year of the Tiger art show

The Asian American Association of Greater Stony Brook and the Town of Broohaven AANHPI Advisory Board will host an art exhibit celebrating the Year of the Tiger and the Lunar New Year at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 50 pieces will be displayed in drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture and mixed media and will touch on the theme of the Lunar New Year and/or the Year of the Tiger. All are welcome to attend this free event. For more information, email [email protected]

Maple Sugaring

Nissequogue River State Park, 799 Saint Johnland Road, Kings Park hosts a Maple Sugaring program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. From seed to syrup, discover the importance of our maple trees. This hands on program will teach you how to identify a maple tree, tap it and make syrup. Program is partially indoors, with short outdoor demonstrations. $4 per person. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure. For more information, call 581-1072.

Concert at All Souls

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with a concert by The Whitman String Quartet at 6 p.m. Comprised of doctoral music students and graduates from Stony Brook University, the group will be performing works by Mozart, Webern, Puccini, and Beethoven. Free. Please bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Contemporary Ballet

Renowned New York City based dance company, Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 8 p.m. for a spectacular evening on the Main Stage featuring their two newest full length pieces, “Woke” and “Love Rocks,” performed on the same program for the very first time, in celebration of Black History Month. Tickets range from $42 to $58. For more information or to order, visit www.stallercenter.com, call 632-ARTS or email [email protected]

Sunday, February 6

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

See Feb. 5 listing.

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Hike on the Roads from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. While questions are most welcome, there will be no formal nature discussion during this four-mile, on road moderately paced walk, thus affording walkers the opportunity to relax, socialize, and enjoy the park’s beauty. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Sunday ‘Story Hour’ for Grown-ups

Celebrate St. James will present a Sunday “Story Hour” for Grown-Ups at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 2:30 p.m. Professor David Hannigan will discuss his newest book, “Barbed Wire University,” the Holocaust tale of interned Jewish intellectuals who turned an island prison into the most remarkable school in the world. $15 donation, $10 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Baroque Sundays at Three

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Baroque Sundays at Three: Kevin Devine and Friends in the Recital Hall at 3 p.m. Harpsichord alum, Kevin Devine, will present a delightful afternoon of vocal and instrumental chamber music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Free admission. For more info, call 632-2787.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington welcomes one of the stars of truTV’s hit show “Impractical Jokers” Joe Gatto for a Night of Comedy at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. For more information and ticket prices, call 673-7300 or visit www.paramountny.com.

Monday, February 7

Android Basics

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station presents an in-person program titled Android Basics from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn how to get started on your device’s home screen with apps, settings and more. Bring your device and passwords. Open to all. Registration is required by calling 928-1212, option 3 or visit www.cplib.org.

Tuesday, February 8

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday, February 9

No events listed for this day.

Thursday, February 10

Atelier lecture

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield for an online lecture titled A Triumphant Triad: Sargent, Sorolla and Zorn via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Guest speaker Neill Slaughter will discuss

John Singer Sargent, Joaquín Sorolla, and Anders Zorn became internationally renowned during their lifetimes, primarily as artists who painted portraits, thereby preserving for posterity a wide array of individuals ranging from fellow artists to the aristocracy of Great Britain and Europe; from lords and ladies to kings and queens, as well as the robber barons of America and even U.S. presidents. Free. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present a concert by the Interplay Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. The 17-member orchestra, directed by Joe Devassy, trombonist and Gary Henderson, trumpet, performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults,$25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Author Talk

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport will present a free Zoom event with author Sara Dykman at 7 p.m. Dykman made history when she became the first person to bicycle alongside monarch butterflies on their storied annual migration – a round-trip adventure that included three countries and more than 10,000 miles. Dykman will discuss the chronicle of that journey and her book, Bicycling with Butterflies, at 7 p.m. Registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘Before the Flood’

Four Harbors Audubon Society continues its First Friday Movie Nights at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a screening of “Before the Flood” on Feb. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The documentary presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change as Leonardo DiCaprio travels to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand, going on expeditions with scientists and meeting with political leaders. Free and open to all. Reservations required by calling 766-3075 or 360-2480, ext. 232.

‘An Essay on Slavery’

Join Preservation Long Island for the first public screening of theater artist Malik Work’s interpretation of Jupiter Hammon’s An Essay on Slavery via Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Followed by a discussion with the artist Malik Work and his collaborators on the film, Aanika M. Allen and William Ellis. The event will be moderated by Douglas Jones, Associate Professor of English and Theater Studies at Duke University. Free. Preregistration required by visiting www.preservationlongisland.org.

‘Invisible Threads’

The Tesla Science Center will present a one-night screening of ‘Invisible Threads – From Wireless to War’ at Stony Brook University’s Wang Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Feb. 11 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Narrated by Tony Todd (Candy Man, The Rock), the documentary explores the early innovation of wireless technology on the eve of WWI that connected Nikola Tesla and Guglielmo Marconi to a shadowy wireless station in West Sayville called Telefunken and features local experts as well as renowned authors Dr. Marc J. Seifer and Dr. Marc Raboy. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Joseph Sikorski. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 TSCW members, $15 SBU students/staff, seniors and veterans. Reception and exhibits at 6 p.m. To order, visit www.teslasciencenter.org.

Theater

Ken Ludwig’s ‘Baskerville’

The play is afoot! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5. The play is afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The Baskerville heirs have been dispatched one by one and, to find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest descendant. Watch as the intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Punk Rock Girl!’

The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main St., Babylon kicks off the new year with the world premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL! from Jan. 20 to Feb. 27. With book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis, arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki and directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, the new musical features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more. Tickets range from $49 to $77 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling 230-3500.

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B13.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Star Playhouse at the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents The Diary of Anne Frank on March 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and March 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. In this transcendently powerful adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Featuring Steve Ayle, Antoine Jones, Tamralynn Dorsa, Brittany Lacey, Steven Uihlein, Steve Wangner, Bradlee Bing, Sari Feldman, Eric J. Hughes, and Evan Teich. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted