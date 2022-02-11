Times … and dates: February 10 to February 17, 2022

Ongoing

Vanderbilt Museum reopens

Starting Feb. 11, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will be open Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday nights for Planetarium shows at 8, 9, and 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org

Thursday 10

Atelier lecture

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield for an online lecture titled A Triumphant Triad: Sargent, Sorolla and Zorn via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Guest speaker Neill Slaughter will discuss

John Singer Sargent, Joaquín Sorolla, and Anders Zorn became internationally renowned during their lifetimes, primarily as artists who painted portraits, thereby preserving for posterity a wide array of individuals ranging from fellow artists to the aristocracy of Great Britain and Europe; from lords and ladies to kings and queens, as well as the robber barons of America and even U.S. presidents. Free. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will present a concert by the Interplay Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. The 17-member orchestra, directed by Joe Devassy, trombonist and Gary Henderson, trumpet, performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults,$25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Author Talk

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport will present a free Zoom event with author Sara Dykman at 7 p.m. Dykman made history when she became the first person to bicycle alongside monarch butterflies on their storied annual migration – a round-trip adventure that included three countries and more than 10,000 miles. Dykman will discuss the chronicle of that journey and her book, Bicycling with Butterflies, at 7 p.m. Registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday 11

Friday Night Coffee House

You’re invited! Celebrate St. James hosts a Friday Night Coffee House at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 7 p.m. The first in a series of Friday night entertainment, the evening will feature the music of acoustic duo “Sweet Tea.” Special coffee beverages & tea will be available, along with sweet treats! Admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Saturday 12

Second Saturdays Poetry

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturday Poetry Reading series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. The readings will be hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson. The featured poet will be Tom Stock. An open-reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Fish Hatchery lecture

The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor kicks off a new adult lecture series with The Birds and Bees (And Everything In Between) at 6 p.m. Flirtatious frogs, debaucherous ducks and other amorous animals! Learn more about the wacky world of animal breeding than you ever wanted to know. Fee is $20, $10 members. Registration is required by visiting www.cshfishhatchery.org.

Valentine’s Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert titled Here’s to the Ladies featuring The Jazz Loft All Stars: Ray Anderson on trombone, Tom Manuel on cornet, Mike Hall on bass, Steve Salerno on guitar, and Ellis Holmes on drums from 7 to 9 p.m. $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students includes a glass of champagne and chocolate. To buy tickets, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Sunday 13

Huntington Winter Farmers Market

Get your farm fix in the off-season at the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661.

Theatre Three Food Drive

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson will host a food and personal care items drive to benefit the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus convent building at 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave), in Port Jefferson. Donations needed include juice, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, sugar, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, coffee, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes, baby powder, Desitin and lotion. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. For more information, call 631-938-6464.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Mr. B’s Hot Sauce, Speedy Kiwi Bakery, Knot of this World Pretzels, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Heckscher docent tour

Learn more about the latest exhibitions at the Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington with a docent volunteer! From 1 to 2 p.m., a docent will be in the galleries to bring the artwork to life, answering visitors’ questions and providing further insight into works on view. Sign up for the 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. tour at www.heckscher.org. For more information, call 380-3230.

Galentine’s Craft Evening

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Galentine’s Craft Evening at the Barn from 6 to 8 p.m. Get the gals together for a craft evening in Sweetbriar’s barn. You’ll be making feather/leaf macrame hangers, homemade anti-bacterial hand spray and more. Chocolates and drinks will be served. Facemasks must be worn indoors. This event is for adults and teens (accompanied by an adult). $20 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Monday 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Tuesday 15

Jupiter Hammon Project lecture

Northport-East Northport Public Library will host a virtual lecture, The Jupiter Hammon Project and Joseph Lloyd Manor, via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Preservation Long Island Director, Sarah Kautz, will discuss the life of author Jupiter Hammon who lived as an enslaved person at Lloyd Manor and whose work was the first to be published by an African American born in North America. Free but registration required by visiting www.preservationlongisland.org.

Wednesday 16

CAC Sky Room Talk

Join the Cinema Arts Centre for a virtual lecture via Zoom titled Women and Monsters at 7 p.m. Costume designer Jolene Marie Richardson will take a deeper look at the women and monsters of Universal Classic Horror and how costuming shapes our perception of these women and their status in 1930’s Hollywood through Frankenstein (31), Dracula (31), The Mummy (32), and The Bride of Frankenstein (35). Fee is $10, $7 members. To register, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Thursday 17

No events listed for this day.

Film

‘Invisible Threads’

The Tesla Science Center will present a one-night screening of ‘Invisible Threads – From Wireless to War’ at Stony Brook University’s Wang Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook on Feb. 11 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Narrated by Tony Todd (Candy Man, The Rock), the documentary explores the early innovation of wireless technology on the eve of WWI that connected Nikola Tesla and Guglielmo Marconi to a shadowy wireless station in West Sayville called Telefunken. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Joseph Sikorski. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 TSCW members, $15 SBU students/staff, seniors and veterans. Reception and exhibits at 6 p.m. To order, visit www.teslasciencenter.org.

‘Cry Macho’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of “Cry Macho” starring Clint Eastwood on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. To register, call 928-1212, option 3 or visit www.cplib.org.

Theater

‘Punk Rock Girl!’

The Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main St., Babylon kicks off the new year with the world premiere of PUNK ROCK GIRL! from Jan. 20 to Feb. 27. With book and arrangements by Tony-nominated Long Island composer Joe Iconis, arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki and directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, the new musical features a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and more. Tickets range from $49 to $77 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling 230-3500.

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Star Playhouse at the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents The Diary of Anne Frank on March 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and March 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. In this transcendently powerful adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Featuring Steve Ayle, Antoine Jones, Tamralynn Dorsa, Brittany Lacey, Steven Uihlein, Steve Wangner, Bradlee Bing, Sari Feldman, Eric J. Hughes, and Evan Teich. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

All phone numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.