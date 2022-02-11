Theatre Three hosts food drive Feb. 13

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson will host a food and personal care items drive to benefit the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus convent building at 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave) in Port Jefferson.

Donations needed include juice, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, sugar, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, coffee, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes, baby powder, Desitin and lotion. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. For more information, call 631-938-6464.