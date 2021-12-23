Times … and dates: December 23 to December 30, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 23, 2021 0 31 ‘I WILL HONOR CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART’ Don’t be a humbug! Catch one of the last performances of Theatre Three’s ‘A Christmas Carol.’ The show runs through Dec. 26. Photo by Brian Hoerger/Theatre Three Productions, Inc. Ongoing Festival of Trees Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today through Jan. 2 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160. Thursday Dec. 23 Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt Bright Lights, a holiday light spectacular, returns to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport today from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy themed displays, festive food, music, Santa and Friends and holiday lights during this holiday walk. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children under 12, free for children under age 2. Order tickets online at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Native American Drumming All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer Ric Statler, the workshop seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. For more information, call 655-7798. An evening of jazz The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook kicks off an evening of jazz at 7 p.m. The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band performs Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Grammy winning vocalist Nicole Zuraitis joins the band for holiday music.Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org. Friday Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Saturday Dec. 25 Christmas Day Sunday Dec. 26 Winter Farmers Market Get your farm fix in the off-season when the Huntington Winter Farmers Market returns every Sunday through March 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. Call 944-2661. Caumsett Hike Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a 6-mile, hilly, moderately paced walk to enjoy the park’s beauty from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring lunch and drinking water.$4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770. Monday Dec. 27 Bright Lights ‘Encore’ Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a Bright Lights ‘encore’ event today through Dec. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join them for a winter walk with festive light displays and holiday music. (will not have Santa as he is back at the North Pole, live actors, or live music.) $8 per person for one hour. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Tuesday Dec. 28 Bright Lights ‘Encore’ See Dec. 27 listing. Wednesday Dec. 29 Bright Lights ‘Encore’ See Dec. 27 listing. Jazz jam session Join the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a concert by the Jazz Loft Trio at 7 p.m. followed by a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $10, Arrive at 8 p.m. and pay $5. For tickets, call 751-1895 or visit www,thejazzloft.org. Thursday Dec. 30 Bright Lights ‘Encore’ See Dec. 27 listing. Film Holiday Movies Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen a series of holiday movies from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Join them for Elf on Dec. 27, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 28, It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 29 and Miracle on 34th Street on Dec. 30. Open to all. Advance registration is required as seating is limited. To register, visit www.cplib.org or call 928-1212. Theater ‘White Christmas’ The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its MainStage season with White Christmas from Nov. 11 to Jan. 2, 2022. Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is The Ocean” and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. Tickets range from $75 to $80 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘A Christmas Carol’ Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for the 37th annual production of A Christmas Carol from Nov. 13 to Dec. 26. Celebrate the season with Long Island’s own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Elf the Musical’ The Argyle Theater, 34 Main St., Babylon presents Elf the Musical through Jan. 2. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Tickets are priced from $40 to $79. Use Code: TIMES for $10 OFF* For more information, call 230-3500 or visit www.argyletheatre.com. Ken Ludwig’s ‘Baskerville’ The play is afoot! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5. In this murderously funny adventure, the Baskerville heirs have been dispatched one by one and, to find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest descendant. Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.