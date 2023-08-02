Times … and dates: August 3 to August 10

Thursday August 3

Eco-Printing Workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Eco-Printing Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At this workshop, you will be making a scarf using an eco print of leaves and flowers. Fee is $55, $50 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-427-7045.

Music Behind the Barn

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a free drum circle at the historic Naugles Barn at 6:30 p.m. Join two experienced drum facilitators for a welcoming musical adventure for the whole family. Explore West African, Latin, and New Orleans Grooves on the drums with a twist that makes them accessible and easy to play for first-timers. Bring your own drum or use the ones provided. No registration required. 631-298-5292

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

The East Northport Fire Department, 1 9th Ave., East Northport will host its annual Fair tonight and Aug. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m., Aug. 5 from 5 to 11 p.m. with carnival rides, games of chance and skill, live music, large selection of food and more. Free admission. POP ride bracelets. 631-261-0360, ext. 110

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Boardwalk Nights (Jersey Shore tribute) tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Author Talk at CAC

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents A Conversation with Michael Schulman at 7:30 p.m. Join the author of Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears for a lively conversation about the Academy Awards, focusing on the brutal battles, the starry rivalries, and the colorful behind-the-scenes drama. Hosted by Sandra Brawarsky. Tickets are $25 for event only, $47 for event and copy of book. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Friday August 4

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

See Aug. 3 listing.

Library Concert on the Lawn

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a free concert, Forgotten Favorites from the 60s & 70s, on the library lawn from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy songs from the 60s and 70s, performed by the band Grand Folk Railroad, on Emma Clark Library’s lawn. Rain date is Aug. 9. Bring a blanket or lawn chair or even pack a picnic! Questions? Email [email protected]

Concert in the Park

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai will host a free concert with Bon Journey paying tribute to rock icons Bon Jovi and Journey at 7 p.m. Presented by Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker and the North Shore Youth Council. 631-403-4846

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor with a performance by Toby Tobias Ensemble tonight at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Saturday August 5

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

See Aug. 3 listing.

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours.

Conversations on the Sacred

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a special concert, Conversations on the Sacred, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will combine music, poetry and drumming in one unique performance for the community with performances by Ford Fourqurean and Lindsay Ross, All Souls organist Dan Kinney, and Native American Elder and Drummer Ric Statler.

Free. For further information, call 631-655-7798.

Pop-Up Saturday event

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its 2023 Pop-Up Saturdays series with a visit by Radical Reptile Entertainment: a fun and educational interaction with reptiles in the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, 97 Main St., Stony Brook from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free. 631-751-2244

Sunday August 6

Antique & Big Rig Truck Show

The Long Island Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society will host the 5th annual Antique & Big Rig Truck Show at 5951 Sound Ave., Riverhead from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring antique trucks and modern straight jobs to semis. Admission is $5. 631-882-7378

Rock & Roll Car Show

The 12th annual Rock-N-Roll Car Show will be held at the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. View cars from the Fabulous 50s-60s Nostalgia Car Club, enjoy live bands, food vendors, craft tables, blood pressure screenings and more for Judy’s Run For Stroke Awareness and Prevention annual judged rock and roll car show fundraiser. Rain date is Aug. 13. Fee is $5 for spectators. 631-402-2798

The Spirit of Summer Art Festival

The Spirit of Huntington, 2 Melville Road, Huntington Station presents a Spirit of Summer Art Festival, a day of fine art, community networking, food trucks, raffles and music/dance performances from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 13. 631-520-1147

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with the Wayne Hart Band at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Celebrate Park Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with music by The Whiskey Crows Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Summer Concert on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s concert features The Bob & Tony Band. Free. Bring seating. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday August 7

Tuesday August 8

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of the documentary “Before the Flood” in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio meets with scientist, activists, and world leaders to discuss climate change issues and possible solutions. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Jazz Loft All-Star Quartet concert

The Jazz Loft’s All-Star Quartet will premiere an original composition by Jazz Loft founder Thomas Manuel at a concert at 5 p.m. as part of the Art and Outreach Program at the Simons Center for Geometry and Physics (SCGP) at Stony Brook University. The performance is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Handwoven Jewelry workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a handwoven jewelry workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High Street, Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Taught by textile artist Galina Carroll, students will learn basic skills of handwoven tapestry, warping a mini loom, weaving with yarn of their choice, creating a mini art piece and framing it in a wooden pendant. $60 per person includes all materials. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Northport Harbor Family Nights

(Rescheduled from July 25) The Northport Chamber of Commerce hosts a Northport Harbor Family Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Village of Northport’s Main Street will be closed to traffic from Gunther’s to Skippers. Enjoy live music, outdoor dining, vendor sidewalk sales and antique cars. 631-754-3905

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 15, courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s concert will feature Panic! (Dance Rock Tribute) at 7 p.m. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Wednesday August 9

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a performance by The New Students. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Music Under the Stars

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach celebrates summer with its Music Under the Stars concert series in its parking lot featuring Southbound (Country) at 7 p.m. Free and open to all. Bring seating. 631-585-9393

Summerfest Concert

The Northport Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Summerfest Concerts on Wednesdays in August at the Robert Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park, with Rolling Stones tribute band Streetfighter from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. 631-754-3905

Thursday August 10

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook continues its free “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Melanie Marod Ensemble. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Bring seating. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Historic Harbor Tours

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts two Historic Harbor Tours today at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The Society and Seymour’s Boatyard invite you to take a relaxing evening cruise while learning about the history of Northport Harbor, followed by drinks and light fare. Tickets are $60, $50 members. 631-757-9859, www.northporthistorical.org

Harborside Concerts

Harborside concerts are held at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Tonight’s concert features Fleetwood Macked. *Final concert, featuring Foreign Journey with special guest Randy Jackson will be held on the Ferry Dock on Aug 24 at 7 p.m. 631-473-4724 www.portjeff.com

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by the Gold Coast Orchestra tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Kings Park Rocks

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a Kings Park Rocks free outdoor summer concert featuring That 70s Band at the municipal lot adjacent to Kings Park Library, Main St., Kings Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-269-7678

Theater

‘Macbeth’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Macbeth on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 6. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Urinetown’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents a production of Urinetown The Musical on Aug. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. ​In a Gotham-like setting, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. This show is performed entirely by The John W. Engeman Studio’s elite Select Players. Tickets are $25. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Aug. 27. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Prom’

Productions Over the Rainbow (POTR) presents its summer production of The Prom at Sachem East High School, 177 Granny Road, Farmingville on Aug. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at www.eventbrite.com. 631-696-6817

Film

‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’

Youth Directives & Alternatives (YDA) invites the community to a free screening of the 1954 classic Creature From the Black Lagoon at Northport Village Park on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. Bring seating. 631-261-7901

‘Woodpeckers: The Hole Story’ – Just added!

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a screening of Nature’s The Woodpeckers: The Hole Story at the Smithtown Library, Main Building,One North Country Road, Smithtown on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Narrated by Paul Giamatti, this episode takes an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. Do they really live in giant cacti? How many acorns can they store and how do they remember where they put them all? Find out more about their unique abilities and interesting anecdotes from around the world? Age appropriate for those in high school to retirees. Free and open to all. Reservations required by calling 631-766-3075 to register.

‘Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat’

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a screening of the documentary Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat on Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Told through an unexpected cast of characters, including a badass grandma, the film challenges stereotypes and preconceptions at every turn, conveying the depth, diversity, and critical role volunteer fire departments play across the country. Followed by a discussion and Q&A with the film’s producer Louise Matoso & some local volunteer firefighters! $15 per person at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

As part of Suffolk County’s Parks After Dark Series, Coindre Hall, 101 Browns Road in Huntington will host a special screening of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” under the stars on August 4 at sunset. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite. Bring seating.

‘Grease’

The Stony Brook Fire Department will host its 5th annual Drive-In Movie Night! at Station #2, 1410 Stony Brook Road Stony Brook on Aug. 5. This year’s movie will be Grease. The gate will open at 6:30pm and the movie beings promptly at sunset. Rain date is Aug. 12. Tickets are $50 per car (4 people), $10 for grass seating, more options available at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 631-793-0432.

‘In the Heights’

Village of Port Jefferson presents its Movies on the Harbor at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson Tuesdays at dusk with a screening of In the Heights on Aug. 8. Rain date is the next evening. Bring seating. 631-473-4724

‘42’

Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a special screening of the 2013 biopic 42 on Aug. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. with special guest Ivo Philbert of the Jackie Robinson Museum.The film tells the story of two men—the great Jackie Robinson and legendary Brooklyn Dodgers GM Branch Rickey—whose brave stand against prejudice forever changed the world by changing the game of baseball. Stop by the History Museum before the screening to seet he museum’s baseball exhibitions: Picturing America’s Pastime and Home Fields: Baseball Stadiums of Long Island and New York City. This event is free but registration is preferred by visiting www.longislandmuseum.org 631-751-0066

Class Reunions

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion on the weekend of August 4-6. For information, email Lori Sternlicht Lucki @ [email protected] or call 631-495-8604.

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].