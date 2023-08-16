Times … and dates: August 17 to August 24, 2023

Thursday Aug. 17

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

St. Joseph’s Church, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 18 and 19 from 6 to 11 and Aug. 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. with carnival rides, games and food. Fireworks are scheduled for Aug. 18. Free admission. Pay-one-price rides. 631-499-6824

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook continues its Summer Thursdays series with a free concert by musicians from The Jazz Loft from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic supper, enjoy the concert and take a free tour of the Carriage Museum. Held rain or shine. 631-751-0066

Friday Aug. 18

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

Third Friday at the Reboli Center

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Third Friday series with a talk by Steve Englebright titled “A Sense of Place: Nature, Joe Reboli’s Landscapes and New England” followed by a Q&A from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Free. No reservations required. 631-751-7707

Travel Back to the 80s Experience

Join the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown for a Travel Back To The 80s Experience at 8 p.m. Immerse yourself in the fun, the fashion, and the sounds of the 80s! Meet familiar characters and personalities while being thrown back in time to a story straight out of the 80s, all set to the tunes you know and love. Arrive dressed up to enjoy yourself to the max! Featuring a live performance by The Ronald Reagans. Tickets are $35. Call 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org to order.

Creedence Revived in Concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Creedence Revived (Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band) in concert on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Enjoy the original band’s greatest hits including “Travelin’ Band,” and “Down on the Corner.” Tickets are $59. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday Aug. 19

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

LISEC Sikaflex Boat Build

LISEC and the Bayles Boat Shop will sponsor the 12th annual Sikaflex “Quick & Dirty” Boat Building Competition at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson today and Aug. 20. Up to 12 2-person teams will construct a boat in five hours on Saturday and return on Sunday to decorate their boats and prepare to race them at 3 p.m. Prizes are awarded after the races for design, decoration, first built and race winners. 631-689-8293, www.lisec.org

Pet Palooza

Join Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, 33 Warner Road, Huntington for its annual Pet-A-Palooza celebration today and Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The two-day event will feature a huge Chinese auction, games for kids, face painting, BBQ, a parade, doggie swimsuit contest and many animals for adoption. For more information visit www.littleshelter.org or call 631-368-8770.

Community & Music Festival

Join the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce for its 2nd annual Community & Music Festival at the Centereach Turf Field, Elks Club Lodge parking lot and surrounding areas along Horseblock Road in Centereach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music by SouthBound and The Day Trippers, craft and business vendor tables, food trucks, beer garden, children’s activities and much more. Held rain or shine. Admission for ages 12 and over is $5. 631-681-8708.

ELIQG Quilt Show

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts the Eastern Long Island Quilters’ Guild annual show, “Hopes and Dreams,” today and Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with quilt displays, vendors, exhibits, yard sale featuring fabrics and notions, and raffle baskets. $5 adults, free for children. www.eliqg.com

Sea Shanty Festival

The 3rd annual Port Jefferson Sea Shanty and Maritime Musical Festival heads to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from noon to dusk. Presented by the Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council, PJ Village Historian and the Folk Music Society of NY, the event will feature authentic sea shanties, a pirate camp, street singers and more. Free. www.gpjac.org

Chicken Hill Country Picnic & BBQ

Three Village Community Trust invites the community to its 8th annual Chicken Hill Country Picnic and BBQ at the Bruce House, 148 Main St., Setauket from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a country picnic, live music, an art raffle, raffle baskets, house tours and talks on the history of the Three Villages. Tickets for adults are $30 in advance at www.threevillagecommunitytrust.org, $35 at the door; tickets for kids ages 5 to 12 are $10, under age 5 free. Rain date is Aug. 20. 631-942-4558

Summer Comedy Night

In partnership with Governor’s Comedy Club, the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents a night of laughs with comedians Tommy Gooch, Olga Namer, Debbie D Amore and Steve Rocco Parrillo at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Larger Than Life Boyband Tribute

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson welcomes Larger Than Life, the #1 boy band experience in the country, in concert on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Featuring boy band-style singing, dancing, and that iconic pop look, Larger Than Life will perform over 50 boy band songs by the Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, 98 Degrees, O-Town, Boyz II Men, LFO, One Direction, and many more. Tickets are $49. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Aug. 20

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

LISEC Sikaflex Boat Build

Pet Palooza

ELIQG Quilt Show

Car Show and Swap Meet

Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James hosts a Car Show and Swap Meet by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display. Vendors selling parts and accessories, plus a variety of cars for sale by owners. Admission is $10, under 12 years free. Rain date is Aug. 27. 631-567-5898, www.longislandcars.com

Lake Grove Summer Festival

The Village of Lake Grove will host its annual Summer Festival at the Gazebo and Memorial Park, 980 Hawkins Ave., Lake Grove from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Featuring vendors, magician, face painting, live music by Miles to Dayton, Amber Ferrari Band and Milagro, classic car show, carnival games, food and more. 631-873-0961

Northport Walking Tour

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts a Walking Tour at 1:30 p.m. Join Dan Sheehan as he weaves the tale of Northport’s Historic Business District during this lively walking tour of Main Street. Travel back in time as you hear the stories of the people and landmarks that helped shape Northport, including Jack Kerouac, Rum Runners and the Trolley. All ages welcome. $7 per person. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org. 631-757-9859

History Talk with John Avlon

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket hosts a Book Talk and Q&A with CNN Senior Political Analyst John Avlon from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The veteran journalist will discuss his latest book, Lincoln and the Fight for Peace, a timely and insightful look at our nation’s gravest conflict. All are welcome to register at emmaclark.org/programs. 631-941-4080.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with Taylor Ackley and the Deep Roots Ensemble at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Celebrate Park Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with music by SouthBound from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Summer Concert on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s concert features the Sound Symphony Orchestra. Free. Bring seating. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday Aug. 21

An Evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $30 per person. Please bring a mat & towel. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

Tuesday Aug. 22

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to enjoy a medley of Yiddish songs sung by Henry Beder accompanied by Thelma Grossman in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Come and immerse yourself in one of the most expressive and emotional languages — especially, if you have never learned Yiddish. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Audubon Summer Lecture

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket will host a summer lecture by Four Harbors Audubon Society at 6:30 p.m. Titled Butterflies, Birds, & Habitats with guest speaker Rick Cech, this lecture will explore how butterflies and habitats co-exist, with a comparison to bird life ecology for perspective, and with an emphasis on the U.S.’s East Coast. Free but reservations required by emailing [email protected].

Taiko Drums of Japan

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a performance of Taiko Drums of Japan on the library lawn from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. With performances drawn from the rick folk heritage of Japan, Ryu Shu presents a diverse program of Taiko drums, folk songs, and dance to immerse you in a traditional Japanese festival experience. Bring a blanket or lawn chair or even pack a picnic! Registration required only if you want to attend the program indoors in the event of rain at emmaclark.org/programs.

Wednesday Aug. 23

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Summerfest Concert

The Northport Chamber of Commerce continues its Summerfest Concerts on Wednesdays in August at the Robert Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park, with Santana tribute band Milagro from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. 631-754-3905

Thursday Aug. 24

Port Jefferson Greek Festival

Greek Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival tonight from 5 to 10 p.m., Aug. 25 from 5 to 11 p.m., Aug. 26 from noon to 11 p.m. and Aug. 27 from noon to 10 p.m. with vendors, authentic Greek delights, dancing, music, carnival rides, church tour and giant raffle. Fireworks on Aug. 25 and 26 (weather permitting), raffle drawing on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. $2 per person, free for children under 12. 631-473-0894, www.portjeffgreekfest.com.

Historic Harbor Tours

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts two Historic Harbor Tours today at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The Society and Seymour’s Boatyard invite you to take a relaxing evening cruise while learning about the history of Northport Harbor, followed by drinks and light fare. Tickets are $60, $50 members. 631-757-9859, www.northporthistorical.org

Holbrook Carnival

Join the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce for its annual Carnival & Festival on the grounds of the Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Road, Holbrook on tonight and Aug. 25 from 6 to 11 p.m., Aug. 26 from 2 to 11 p.m. and Aug. 27 from 2 to 9 p.m. Games, food, rides, craft vendors, entertainment. 631-471-2725

Music Under the Stars

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach celebrates summer with its Music Under the Stars concert series in its parking lot featuring Shining Star (Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute) at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-585-9393

Harborside Concerts

Village of Port Jefferson closes out its Harborside concert series with a final concert featuring Foreign Journey with special guest Randy Jackson at the Ferry Dock tonight at 7 p.m. 631-473-4724 www.portjeff.com

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook continues its free “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Phoenix Big Band. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Bring seating. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kick off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Love’s Labour’s Lost on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Sept. 3. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

‘Invisible Threads’

Coinciding with National Radio Day, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary Invisible Threads — From Wireless to War on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. While Nikola Tesla, Guglielmo Marconi and a mysterious German wireless plant compete for radio supremacy off the east coast of Long Island, the unseen casualties of war threaten to divide a nation. The charity screening will benefit the Cinema Arts Centre and the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe, and will feature a live Q&A with filmmaker Joseph Sikorski and Marc Alessi, Executive Director of the Tesla Science Center. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.