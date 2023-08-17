Suffolk D.A.: Central Islip man indicted for leaving the scene after killing pedestrian

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Aug. 16 that Raynard Williams, 47, of Central Islip, was indicted for leaving the scene after he allegedly struck pedestrian Paul Benjamin, 68, also of Central Islip, as he was walking at the intersection of Carleton Avenue and Elmore Street in Central Islip.

“This defendant allegedly fled the scene after knowingly striking Paul Benjamin, leaving him to die in the street. Those alleged actions are inexcusable,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the Suffolk County Police Department for their investigation into tracking down and arresting the defendant.”

According to the investigation, on July 31, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim, Paul Benjamin, was walking across Carleton Avenue at its intersection with Elmore Street. Williams, who was allegedly driving a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on Carleton Avenue, struck Benjamin with his vehicle and drove away without stopping to render aid or call 911. Benjamin was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, law enforcement recovered video surveillance footage from multiple establishments.