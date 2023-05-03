Times … and dates: April 4 to April 11, 2023

Thursday May 4

SCCC Spring Concert

Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Department of Music, 533 College Road, Selden invites the community to a free spring concert in the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building at 7 p.m. featuring orchestra, guitar ensemble, Suffolk Singers and college choir. No tickets required.

Friday May 5

First Friday at the Heckscher

Celebrate First Friday at The Heckscher Museum of Art from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions including the Museum’s annual high school juried exhibition Long Island’s Best during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by Huntington High School student musicians at 7 p.m. Free admission. Questions? Call 631-380-3230.

Vanderbilt Evening Birdwatch

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for an Evening Birdwatch and Architecture Tour with the Museum’s director of curatorial affairs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate at dusk, when the grounds are closed but the birds are active. Bring binoculars. Walks will also be held on April 7 and 21, and May 5 and 19. Tickets are $12, free for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

SCCC Spring Concert

Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Department of Music, 533 College Road, Selden invites the community to a free spring concert in the Shea Theatre of the Islip Arts Building at 7 p.m. featuring a contemporary music ensemble, jazz ensemble and symphonic band. No tickets required.

Saturday May 6

Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale

Rescheduled from April 29. Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. around the double garage in the Sweetbriar parking lot. Featuring household items, bric-a-brac, antiques, collectibles and other treasures! Money goes back into the wildlife center. Call 631-979-6344.

Tree Fest in Setauket

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for its 2nd annual Tree Fest on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Educational activities, face painting, live animal presentations, native plant sale and more. Rain date is May 7. Free. For more info, visit www.4has.org.

Tag, Bake and Plant Sale

Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook hosts a Tag, Bake and Plant Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for gently used items and crafts from local vendors, pick up a baked item for dessert and choose a plant for your garden. Call 631-751-0574.

Spring Festival at the Hatchery

Rescheduled from April 29. Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Spring Festival fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy music, games, kid’s fishing, food, environmental exhibitors and live animal encounters. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-631-692-6768 for more information.

I Love My Park Day

Drop by Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for I Love My Park Day from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at Nature Museum. The project is placing wood chips on the walking trails. Bring work gloves and wear long pants and socks. Call 631-265-1054.

Civil War Encampment

Farmingville Historical Society invites the community to a Civil War Encampment at the Bald Hill School House, 507 Horseblock Road, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with soldiers from the 9th Virginia Infantry, Co. C; 30th Virginia Infantry Co. B; and 67th NY Co. K. See how life was during the Civil War at the one-room school house with drills and musket firing, period food demonstrations and much more. Free. Visit www.farmingvillehistoricalsociety.org.

Fiber Days at Benner’s Farm

Join Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket for Fiber Days today and May 7 from noon to 4 p.m. Watch the sheep being sheared for the summer on Saturday only and enjoy demonstrations on how to clean and card the freshly sheared fleeces, how to spin those fibers into yarn, how to knit and weave the yarn to make clothing. Walk around the farm to meet the many farm animals and take part in a Baby Animal Circle. Garden plants will be available for sale. $10 adults, $8 children and seniors. Call 631-689-8172.

Little Shelter Anniversary Party

Rescheduled from April 29. Join Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, 33 Warner Road, Huntington in celebrating its 96th anniversary with a sweet-treat extravaganza and Garden Party at 3 p.m. Held rain or shine. Call 631-368-8770.

Whitman String Quartet in concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St. Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with a performance by the Whitman String Quartet, doctoral music students and graduates from Stony Brook University, at 6 p.m. Program will include works by Beethoven, Brahms, Mahler, Piazzolla, and Borodin. Free. Please bring a can of food to be donated to a local food pantry. Call 631-655-7798.

Huntington Men’s Chorus concert

St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 29 Clay Pitts Road Greenlawn hosts a concert by the Huntington Mens Chorus at 7 p.m. Conducted by Henry McDonagh III, the program will include a tribute to Frank Sinatra. Tickets are $18 adults, $16 seniors and students in advance at www.huntingtonmenschorus.org/$20 at the door.

Sunday May 7

Fiber Days at Benner’s Farm

See May 6 listing.

Car Show & Swap Meet

The “Long Island Cars” Car Show & Swap Meet returns to the LICH Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane in Farmingville form 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of classic and collectible automobiles including street rods, muscle cars, antiques, exotics and imports will be on display along with a vendor swap meet, cars for sale, food and more. Admission is $10 per person, children under 12 years of age are free. Free parking. Call 631-567-5898 or visit www.LongIslandCars.com.

Spring Village Craft Fair

Rescheduled from April 30. Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown hosts a Spring Village Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 100 vendors featuring crafts, home décor, jewelry and more with festival food and live music. Free admission. Call 631-846-1459.

Spring Craft & Vendor Fair

The Polish American Independent Club Ladies Auxiliary will host a Spring Craft & Vendor Fair at the Polish Hall, 35 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 30 vendors, Polish food, raffles and more. Something for everyone. Free admission. Questions? Call 516-383-3456.

Sheep to Shawl Festival

Join the Huntington Historical Society for its annual Sheep to Shawl Festival at the Dr. Daniel Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from noon to 4 p.m. with live sheep shearing demonstrations, carding, spinning, weaving, knitting, food, games, music and crafts. Free admission. For more information, call 631-427-7045.

Muster Day at the Arsenal

Step back in history for a day in 1775 as the Huntington Militia hosts a Muster Day at the Arsenal and Village Green, 425 Park Ave., Huntington in conjunction with the Sheep to Shawl Festival from noon to 4:30 p.m. Featuring a Men-at-Arms drill, firing of muskets, firing of canon, and cooking over an open campfire. The Arsenal will be open for tours on a schedule through the day. Free. Questions? Call 631-223-8017.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Stony Brook University’s Wang Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents its annual Sakura Matsuri: Cherry Blossom Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Welcome spring to Long Island with the blooming of sakura (cherry blossoms), the sounds of taiko drums, Koto plays, Japanese traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, calligraphy workshops, ikebana flower arrangement, tea workshops, manga drawing, origami paper folding, kimono dress-ups, and cosplay for all ages. Held rain or shine. Admission of $30, $20 students/seniors, $10 children ages 6 to 12 includes all film viewings, workshops, and theater presentations. For tickets, visit www.thewangcenter.org/events.

Silver Chords concert

The Silver Chords presents a free concert, The Times They Are A-Changin’, A Journey Through the Changing World of Music and Culture, at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket at 2 p.m. The program features Amazing Grace, The Music of MGM, This Land Is Your Land, Sumer Is Icumen In, Louder Than Words, and many more. With fabulous gift basket raffles/handicap accessible. Call 631-235-3593 for details.

Sip & Shop For a Cause

The Gino Macchio Foundation hosts a Sip & Shop event at the Port Jefferson Moose Lodge, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mount Sinai from 3 to 7 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of shopping with creative vendors, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, plus DJ & dancing. Tickets are $60 per person. Funds raised will support the foundation’s Recovery to Work Program and Oyster Project. To purchase tickets, visit www.ginomacchiofoundation.com. For more information, call 631-496-6179.

Dance Theatre of Harlem at SBU

One of the premier companies performing today, Dance Theatre of Harlem comes to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Art’s Main Stage, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook to captivate the hearts and minds of audiences with their incredible performances at 7 p.m. Its signature company of 18 dancers performs a forward-thinking repertoire of traditional works and contemporary pieces. Tickets range from $42 to $75. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Monday May 8

Rocky Point BOE Forum

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a forum for Board of Education candidates in the Rocky Point School District at the Sound Beach firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. to give everyone the chance to submit questions. All are welcome. For more information, call 631-744-6952.

Tuesday May 9

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes licensed private investigator Don Longo for a presentation titled “Scam Alert: Don’t Be A Victim” at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 631-928-3737 for more information.

Civil War presentation

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket hosts a presentation by Cliff Eastman and Rob Walker on the equipment and uniforms of the Union soldiers during the Civil War along with the history of Company H of the 119th New York, organized in the Town of Hempstead at 7 p.m. Eastman and Walker are members of Company H, 119th New York Volunteers, “Willis Company,” based out of Old Bethpage Village Restoration. $10 per person. To register, visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15 on DJ night, $20 on band night on the third Tuesday of the month. Call 516-521-1410.

Miller Place BOE Forum

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a forum for Board of Education candidates in the Miller Place School District at the Sound Beach firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. to give everyone the chance to submit questions. All are welcome. For more information, call 631-744-6952.

Wednesday May 10

No events listed for this day.

Thursday May 11

Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a presentation by Bill Bleyer titled The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring at Matteo’s Restaurant, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Huntington from noon to 2 p.m. $55, $50 members includes a gourmet three-course meal, dessert and house wine. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-427-7045.

Theater

Summer Shakespeare Festival

The Carriage House Players kick off the 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) on May 5, 12 13 and 26 at 8 p.m. and May 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. Three Shakespeare enthusiasts attempt to do the impossible: Act their way through all of The Bard’s 37 plays in one night. They comedically stumble their way through in a hilarious race against the clock, and what they don’t remember, they simply make up on the spot! Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘[email protected]’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, presents the Long Island premiere of Pride @ Prejudice from April 7 through May 6. Watch Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy fall in love all over again — this time filtered through the world of the internet. Five actors play nearly two dozen roles in this hilarious and moving homage to Jane Austen’s most beloved novel, Pride and Prejudice. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Sound of Music’

Up next for the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true—and all that jazz! Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

‘Soul of the Ocean’

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for movie night screening of Soul of the Ocean at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. The film explores the complexity of ocean ecosystems and highlights the critical role biodiversity plays in maintaining a healthy ocean. Free and open to all. Reservations required by calling 631-766-3075 or 631-360-2480, ext. 232.

‘Harry Chapin’

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will hold a special film screening of the documentary Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something which celebrates the extraordinary life and activism of LIMEHOF inductee singer songwriter Harry Chapin from Huntington Bay on May 6 at 2 p.m. Followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Please bring a non-perishable food donation for Long Island Cares. The screening is free with admission to the museum. To order, visit www.LIMEHOF.org.

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson Class of 1964 will hold its 60th high school reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected]