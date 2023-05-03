Kids Korner: May 4 to May 11, 2023

PROGRAMS

Family Hour Sunday

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a Family Hour Sunday on May 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Registration is recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

A Baby Shower for Wildlife

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites the community to a Baby Shower for Wildlife on May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. Help them prepare for the busy spring baby season by bringing a gift to ensure the smallest animals who need our help — from squirrels and bunnies to hummingbirds and ducklings — get the nourishment and medical care they need to thrive. At the event you will meet some ambassador animals and learn about why they are permanent residents at the center. Tickets ($10 per child, $5 adults) plus wish list are at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Spring Bling

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport continues its Kids Craft Series with Spring Bling on May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. Welcome Spring with three fun crafting stations: Card Making, Lima Bean Growing and Flower Pot Decorating. Children will leave with their completed craft that they can keep or gift to a special someone in their lives. $8 per child includes a $5 gift certificate to Einstein’s Attic. Register at www.northporthistorical.org.

Our Home: An Earth & Art Adventure

In collaboration with the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents Our Home: An Earth & Art Adventure on May 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Begin your adventure at The Heckscher exploring the exhibitions and create a masterpiece inspired by your home and the place we all call home — Earth! Then, meet at the Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a live lecture of the night sky using the planetarium theater’s amazing star projection system and then watch the fulldome film “We Are Guardians.” Look through one of the Vanderbilt Observatory telescopes and create an earth-themed craft. For families with children ages 6 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

THEATER

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 27 to July 2. Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old. For Stanley, life is too normal. He longs to travel the world, do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Cinderella’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its children’s theatre season with its original retelling of the poor waif Cinderella from May 27 to June 17 with a sensory sensitive performance on June 4 at 11 a.m. The classic love story finds its power in a pumpkin, a palace, a prince – and a young girl whose belief in herself can overcome any obstacle. When her Fairy Godmother adds a dash of excitement, the magical possibilities are endless. Don’t miss this musical enchantment for the entire family. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial on May 7 at noon. After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott. Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., to his brother and his little sister, and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

