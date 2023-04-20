Times … and dates: April 20 to 27, 2023

Ongoing

Flip Circus heads to Lake Grove

The circus is coming to town! As part of its 2023 national tour, FL!P Circus will put down stakes at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove from April 14 to 24. Ringmaster Arthur Figueroa serves as host of this new circus adventure which will feature audience favorites Stiv and Roni Bello, Italy’s “siblings of silliness”; a trapeze act by Carolina Vazquez; and the Duo Vanegas on the rotating Wheel of Steel. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $25 for children and $40 adults with senior/military/handicap discounts available. For tickets and additional information, visit www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement. For more information, call 877-829-7839.

Thursday April 20

Gallery North reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket hosts an opening reception for its latest exhibit, Tell Me Something Back: Abstractions by Tom Brydelsky, a selection of recent works by Tom Brydelsky, from 6 to 8 p.m. The show is on view from April 13 to May 21 with an ArTalk on April 29 and a collage and painting workshop on May 7. Details can be found at www. gallerynorth.org. For more information, call 751-2676.

Tribute to Tina Turner

Cinema Art Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Rock Legends Live! series with a Tina Turner Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Join for an evening of rare and thrilling performance films of the musical legend who is often referred to as “The Queen of Rock and Roll.” Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Friday April 21

Vanderbilt Evening Birdwatch

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for an Evening Birdwatch and Architecture Tour with the Museum’s director of curatorial affairs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate at dusk, when the grounds are closed but the birds are active. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested, and participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. Walks will also be held on April 7 and 21, and May 5 and 19. Tickets are $12, free for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Viking Auction

Sons of Norway, Loyal Lodge #25 hosts a Viking Auction at the St. James Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 230 Second Ave., St. James at 6:30 p.m. $10 admission includes 25 tickets, coffee, tea and cake. Second level, third level and 50/50 tickets available for purchase. Questions? Call 229-395-6390.

Saturday April 22

HAPPY EARTH DAY!

Comsewogue HS Craft Fair

Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Community Connections Craft Fair fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 50 vendors offering baked goods, hot food, candy, homemade crafts and more. Free admission. For more information, call 428-2530.

Health & Wellness Fest

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents its 14th annual Health & Wellness Fest at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get important information to meet your health and wellness needs. Over 50 health and wellness professionals will be participating including St. Charles, Mather Hospital–Northwell Health, and Stony Brook Medicine with a food court, music, rowing, electric bikes, painting and lots of free giveaways. Free admission. Call 473-1414 or visit www.portjeffhealth.com for more information.

Antiques in April

Huntington Historical Society presents its annual multi-vendor antiques & collectibles sale, Antiques in April, at the Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington today and April 23 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. Browse beautiful antiques from dealers all across Long Island along with furniture, books, and smalls from the Kissam barn. The Society’s Antiques and Collectibles Shop will also be open for fabulous finds. Free admission. Held rain or shine. Call 427-7045 for more information.

Spring Festival & Street Fair

Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber presents its 2nd annual Spring Festival & Street Fair at 175 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date April 23). This free family-friendly event will celebrate the arrival of spring and will feature vendors, fun games and activities, and lots of great food. For more information, visit www.rpsbchamber.org.

A visit from Chief Joseph

Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson welcomes back Maasai Chief Joseph Ole Tipanko and his delegation from Kenya from noon to 4 p.m. Learn about Maasai daily life, traditions, family responsibilities and enjoy a traditional dance and song performance. Handmade jewelry and other art items will be for sale. Free. Call 835-1520 for further info.

Wet Paints exhibit reception

The Wet Paints Studio hosts an artists’ reception for its group exhibit at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 1 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The exhibit is on view on the second floor of the Center through April 27. For more info, call 513-2675.

Premiere of ‘We Are Guardians’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will premiere a new show, We Are Guardians: How Satellites Help Us To Save the Planet, at 3 p.m. Find out how, with the help of satellites and scientific study, we can understand the links between human activities and climate change, and what we can do to work together to improve the health of our shared home. Best suited for ages 8 and up. Tickets are $15 adults, $13 seniors and students, $13 children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Sheléa in concert

Back by popular demand! After bringing down the house in 2021, Sheléa returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 8 p.m. With a voice that stirs the soul and hands that glide effortlessly over the keys, Sheléa represents a return to true artistry that has garnered attention and adoration from legends throughout the music industry as she brings a contemporary edge to classics and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards. Tickets range from $42 to $58. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday April 23

Car Show fundraiser

The Fabulous 50s & 60s Nostalgia Car Club presents its annual judged car show fundraiser at The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 50/50 raffles, vendors and more. Rain date April 30. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities and Judy’s Run Stroke Awareness. For more information, call 463-4983.

Cars & Guitars fundraiser

Miller’s Ale House, 88 Veterans Highway, Commack hosts the 7th annual Hope for Warriors Cars & Guitars classic car show fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15 car registration day of event, first 100 cars will receive gift bags. Free for spectators with live music. No rain date. Call 493-2370.

Open House brunch fundraiser

Celebrate St. James invites the community to a Sunday Brunch at the St. James Community and Cultural Center, 176 Second St., St. James hosted by NYS Senator Mario Mattera to save the historic Calderone Theatre from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Suggested minimum donation of $20 per person. For tickets, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Jazz & Art at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents Cool Rhythms: Intersections of Jazz & Art at 2 p.m. The creative cross pollination between modern visual art and jazz music is a vital American story. Through artist talks and a jazz performance, the Museum will explore these crosscurrents between music and art with The National Jazz Museum in Harlem and the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra. This Smithsonian Affiliate program is inspired by two LIM exhibitions: Romare Bearden: Artist as Activist and Visionary and Creative Haven: Black Artists of Sag Harbor. Tickets are $10, free for members at www.longislandmuseum.org.

WLIR Radio Day at the LIMEHOF

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will present WLIR Radio Day at 3 p.m. Scheduled to appear is LIMEHoF Inductee Denis McNamara, Larry “the Duck” Dunn, Donna Donna and Max “the Mighty Maxximizer” Leinwand. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Fashion Show in Port Jeff

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce & Fedora Lounge Boutique Hair Salon presents the Vogue in the Village Fashion show at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from 6 to 9 p.m. Local vendors will be showing clothing, jewelry, and so much fashion. Come early at 6 p.m. to check out vendors at the Market Place before the show at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 at the door. Questions? Call 473-1414.

Monday April 24

Tuesday April 25

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15 on DJ night, $20 on band night on the third Tuesday of the month. Call 516-521-1410.

A Band Called Honalee in concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with a concert featuring A Band Called Honalee at 8 p.m. The modern-day folk trio is inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul & Mary. Musically accomplished, interactive, and energetic, their shows allow audiences to experience this timeless music live onstage once again. Satisfying diehard Peter, Paul & Mary lovers as well as newcomers to this wonderful era of music, the band’s shows feature all of PPM’s beloved hits, including “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and of course “Puff The Magic Dragon.” Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday April 26

Long Island Guitar Festival

Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket kicks off the 31st annual Long Island Guitar Festival tonight at 7:30 p.m. and runs through April 30. Scheduled performers include Berta Rojas, Laura Snowden, João Luiz & Friends Quartets, Boyd Meets Girl, Harris Becker, James Erickson, Laura Lessard, Octavio Deluchi, Gabriele Leite, Eduardo Gutterres, Penelope Shvarts, The Hofstra University Chamber Choir and many more. Master Classes will be given by Laura Snowden and João Luiz and luthier Brian Itzkin will lead a discussion/Q&A on Guitar Building in Granada, Spain. For a full schedule of events and tickets, visit www.ligfest.net.

Seed Saving Workshop

Huntington Historical Society presents a Seed Saving Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8 p.m. This class will introduce basic seed saving concepts and techniques, identifies what seeds can be easily saved, and how to plan your garden for optimal results. A hands-on component of the class will provide you with the opportunity to clean seeds for to take home. $15 per person, $10 members. Visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 427-7045 to register.

Thursday April 27

Comedy fundraiser at the LIM

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook hosts a Laugh Till You Give! comedy fundraiser in the History Museum featuring comedy legend Bobby Collins at 6:30 p.m. $100 per ticket includes wine, beer, refreshments and appetizers. Proceeds support the LIM’s education programs and exhibitions. To order, visit www.longiwlandmuseum.org. For more info, call 751-0066, ext. 247.

Theater

‘[email protected]’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, presents the Long Island premiere of Pride @ Prejudice from April 7 through May 6. Watch Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy fall in love all over again — this time filtered through the world of the internet. Five actors play nearly two dozen roles in this hilarious and moving homage to Jane Austen’s most beloved novel, Pride and Prejudice. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’

The swashbuckling musical adventure The Scarlet Pimpernel heads to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport from March 16 to April 30. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. His exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. For ticket info, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in the Shea Theatre in the Islip Arts Building on April 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $15. For tickets, call 451-4163. See review on page B15.

Film

‘In the Heart of the Sea’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of In the Heart of the Sea starring Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy on April 27 at 2 p.m. This film is part of the Long Island Reads Film Series. Open to all. Call 928-1212 to reserve your seat.