Kids Korner: April 20 to 27, 2023

PROGRAMS

Wetlands Legacies

In honor of Earth Day, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization will host a family program, Wetlands Legacies, at the Dr. Erwin Ernst Marine Conservation Center at West Meadow Preserve in Stony Brook on April 22 at 10:30 a.m. Explore the legacy of world-renowned naturalist and ornithologist Dr. Robert Cushman Murphy with interactive hands-on exhibits led by the WMHO’s Youth Corps, a never-before-seen drone video of West Meadow Creek habitats, and guest speakers and experts in the fields of marine biology, ecology and the environment. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 children. To register, call 631-751-2244.

Earth Day at Celebrate Park

Join Celebrate St. James for a free Kids Community Earth Day Event at Celebrate Park on Lake Ave. in St. James on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring a garden tour with Paul LI Landscaping, animals from Sweetbriar Nature Center, crafts, henna art, storytelling, plant sale, live music and more. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Earth Day at Sweetbriar

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites the community to an Earth Day is Every Day celebration on April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Celebrate the wonders of the natural world and living things that share the planet with us. Children will meet resident animals, enjoy the natural world through their senses, and go on a scavenger hunt to find out some of the things they can do to help the natural world. Come away with a green craft to help reduce your impact on the Earth. Best for families with children over 4 years old. $10 per child, $5 per adults. age of 4. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. For more info, call 631-979-6344.

Earth Day at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson and the Brookhaven Town NAACP for a special Earth Day presentation on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society will be on hand to provide a talk about local marine life and conservation efforts and then lead a beach clean-up outside of the Explorium. This event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is strongly encouraged by visiting www.longislandexplorium.org. Call 631-331-3277 for more info.

Earth Day Drop-In

Stop by the Sunken Meadow Nature Center, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park any time on April 23 between noon and 2 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day! Learn a bit about Earth Day and make a fun craft to take home! All are welcome. No reservations required. Free. Questions? Call 631-269-4333.

Books in the Barn

Smithtown Historical Society’s new Books in the Barn program for ages 3 to 5 with parent/caregiver continues on April 24 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meet at the newly refurbished Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown to listen to stories about farms, barns and animals. Then visit with the chickens, bunnies, sheep, ponies and barn cats that call the farm home. Free. Open to all. To register, visit www.smithlib.org/children. For more information, call 631-360-2480, ext. 140.

THEATER

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through April 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off spring with The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 5 to 29. Join Peter Rabbit, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Mrs. Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny and the McGregors in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Shrek’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Shrek on April 23 at noon. Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from the tallest tower of the Dragon’s Keep with the help of his loveable Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his swamp from the ever-scheming Lord Farquaad in the greatest fairy tale of them all. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.