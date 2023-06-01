Three Village resident inducted into Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame

Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) recently congratulated Carlton “Hub” Edwards, of Setauket, for his induction into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame. The organization honored Edwards for his contributions to baseball in Suffolk County during the early days of integration.

Before Edwards was known for his in-depth knowledge of local history and his work with the American Legion Irving Hart Post 1766, the Korean War veteran was a prolific baseball player. As a young man, he made a name for himself in high school and semi-pro baseball. The Brooklyn Dodgers wanted to draft him after they heard about his three no-hitters, which he accomplished playing for his high school team, the Suffolk Giants of Setauket and Setauket Athletic Club. However, he received a draft notice from Uncle Sam at the same time, and his pro baseball dreams ended.

Edwards always remembered his baseball talents were nurtured and fostered in Chicken Hill, the Setauket neighborhood he grew up in. After he returned from Korea, he shared his athletic skills with the young people of Three Village by coaching basketball, another sport he loved and excelled at.

“I’ve known Hub since I was a student in the Three Village School District, and he was a school custodian,” said Legislator Hahn.

“I have always admired his kindness and immense knowledge of local history but never realized what a prolific baseball player he was. It was a pleasure sitting down with him to learn about his athletic accomplishments. With three no hitters and a personal record of 19 strikeouts in one game, it sounds like he had a wicked pitch arsenal that would frighten most batters he faced. Congratulations to Hub on his induction into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame!”