Jefferson’s Ferry Foundation hosts its 18th annual gala

The Jefferson’s Ferry’s Foundation’s annual gala this spring marked 18 years of generous support for the Foundation. Jefferson’s Ferry residents and their families, supporters and vendors joined Jefferson’s Ferry management, staff and board members for “Springtime in Paris” to salute the singular lifestyle, vibrant community and peace of mind that are the hallmarks of Jefferson’s Ferry.

The proceeds from the evening will benefit the Foundation’s “Making Memories Fund,” which will provide supplemental programming for residents of Jefferson’s Ferry’s new Memory Care Wing to include exercise classes, massage therapy, day trips, entertainment and more. The programs will be geared to participants’ interests and capabilities rather than their limitations. The Fund will also support continuing education for staff of the Memory Care Wing, which is set to open later this year.

This year Jefferson’s Ferry honored Greystone, which has served as the chief consultant for Jefferson’s Ferry’s ambitious expansion project. To accept the award on behalf of Greystone, Brad Straub, Executive Vice President at Greystone, joined the party from Texas.

“Brad has been an invaluable resource and played a leading role in defining how Jefferson’s Ferry can best develop its physical plant, programs and resources to fulfill the current and future needs and desires of our residents,” said Jefferson’s Ferry President and CEO Bob Caulfield.

“Brad’s expertise and oversight has enabled us to conceptualize and execute a significant expansion and renovation within a reasonable time frame and with the least disruption to our community.”

This year’s keynote speaker was Dr. Nikhil Palekar, Director of the Stony Brook University Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease. Dr. Palekar, an expert in the treatment and research of cognitive and mood disorders in older adults, spoke of promising medical advances in the study of cognitive impairment and mood disorders. For more information visit www.jeffersonsferry.org.