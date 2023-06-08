Three Village Historical Society celebrates their 43rd annual awards dinner

On May 17 the Three Village Historical Society (TVHS) hosted its 43rd annual Awards Dinner at the Old Field Club to honor local businesses, residents, homeowners, Society members, and youth who have made outstanding contributions to the Society and the local community in helping to preserving our shared heritage.

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn and Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich were both honored guests at the event.

As the highlight of the evening, there was a surprise reveal! Earlier this year, the board and membership at the Society unanimously agreed that the Three Village Historical Society Community Award will now be known as the Three Village Historical Society Fred E. Bryant Community Award. Bryant has supported the mission of the TVHS for decades and without whom they would not have their award-winning exhibit Chicken Hill: A Community Lost To Time.

Congratulations to the following awardees:

— The Founder’s Day Program was honored with the Three Village Historical Society Fred E. Bryant Community Award in appreciation of valuable contributions to the advancement of the quality of life in the Three Villages and the fostering of pride in the rich historical heritage of our homes and lands.

­— Special Collections & University Archives at Stony Brook University Libraries was honored with the Kate Wheeler Strong Memorial Award in recognition of significant contributions toward the fostering of interest in local history and a fuller appreciation of the rich historical and cultural heritage of this community.

— The Stony Brook Yacht Club Mariculture Program received the Robert Cushman Murphy Memorial Award in recognition of significant contributions to the preservation and conservation of our natural environment and to the fostering of a personal identification with the natural heritage of the Three Villages.

— The Three Village Garden Club received a Community Award Certificate for their stewardship of the Three Village Arboretum and Nature Preserve on 4.5 acres on Conscience Bay.

— Ward Melville High School student Owen Murphy was honored with the R. Sherman Mills Young Historian Award in recognition of contributions to the Society by a young person.

— Ann Robitsek received the Maggie Gillie Memorial Award for contributions by a member of the Society in recognition of overall dedicated service, and for significant contributions to furthering the goals of the Society.

— Tim Adams was honored with the Gayle Becher Memorial Award in recognition of volunteers whose work consists of loyal support on a regular basis.

The Three Village area is comprised of communities where history is close to the surface. It encompasses the villages of Old Field, Poquott, the Setaukets, and Stony Brook. At the TVHS, you can learn about the area’s rich and fascinating past in creative and engaging ways.