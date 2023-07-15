Three Village Chamber honors community members at annual dinner

1 of 3

The Three Village Chamber of Commerce honored three dedicated residents for their service to the business community at their annual Awards Dinner at the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook on June 14.

John McGregor, pictured above with Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine and Charlie Lefkowitz, was honored as Member of the Year. Recipients of this award have shown to go above and beyond to support the Chamber and its mission. A member of the chamber for 8 years, he is Senior Vice President at Island Federal Credit Union and also a member of the Three Village Dads.

Martha Stansbury, pictured in top right photo with Supervisor Romaine, Ed Gutleber, Nicole Sarno, Charlie Lefkowitz, and Councilmember Kornreich, was presented with the Roy Dragota Award, named after the founder of the Three Village Chamber, for her outstanding commitment to and participation in the Chamber. Stansbury has served the chamber for 15+ years and currently serves as Treasurer.

Hope Kinney, pictured on right with Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, David Prestia, Supervisor Romaine, and Councilmember Kornreich, received the Harold Pryor Award which is bestowed upon an individual that demonstrates a commitment to the Three Village Community through their faithful service. Kinney is the President of the Rotary Club of Stony Brook and is on the board of the Three Village Community Trust.